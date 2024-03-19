Captain America 4 Leak Reveals The MCU's New Falcon

The MCU version of Joaquín Torres first meets his predecessor on "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," which depicts Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) ascension to the role of Captain America, and also stealthily sets Torres up as a future Falcon. With the costume leak, it seems that the young man is finally starting on his path as a superhero ... though, as comic book fans know, the exact kind of superhero the new Falcon will be is up for debate.

In the comics, the Torres Falcon is actually a falcon-human hybrid who just happens to wear a super-suit that's similar to the one in the alleged "Captain America: Brave New World" leak. It doesn't seem all that likely that the MCU Torres will suddenly turn into a bird hybrid, but then again, who knows? With Tim Blake Nelson's The Leader back on the scene and the Red Hulk as Captain America's rumored big villain, "Brave New World" may very well feature body horror to spare.

Regardless of how things play out for Torres in "Captain America: Brave New World," Danny Ramirez discussed in an exclusive interview with Looper what he thinks Torres can bring to the Falcon identity. "He's young and excited and filled with life and is trying to learn everything he possibly can and knows how important the opportunity is," the actor said. "And he doesn't want to squander it. So he'll go the extra mile — then some."