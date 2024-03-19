Captain America 4 Leak Reveals The MCU's New Falcon
While the February 14, 2025 release date of "Captain America: Brave New World" is still some time away, the Disney promotional machine is already rumbling away from the prying public eye, coming up with promo art and other materials ... and, on occasion, some of that art gets leaked. Case in point: this alleged first look at the new Falcon in all his green-tinted glory.
Leaked promo art of Joaquin Torres as the new Falcon in Captain America Brave New World #captainamericabravenewworld pic.twitter.com/uxBCdnuDIo
The heavily stylized artwork shows a military green flying suit with yellow on the goggles and what seems to be the wings. It was originally shared by industry scooper CanWeGetSomeToast in a paywalled Instagram post. Provided that the information is accurate, the image seems to strongly suggest that Danny Ramirez — who plays the second Falcon, Joaquín Torres, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — will not only suit up in "Captain America: Brave New World," but will wear a superhero costume that's fairly close to the character's comic book incarnation.
Falcon's super-suit hides more than his identity in the comics
The MCU version of Joaquín Torres first meets his predecessor on "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," which depicts Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) ascension to the role of Captain America, and also stealthily sets Torres up as a future Falcon. With the costume leak, it seems that the young man is finally starting on his path as a superhero ... though, as comic book fans know, the exact kind of superhero the new Falcon will be is up for debate.
In the comics, the Torres Falcon is actually a falcon-human hybrid who just happens to wear a super-suit that's similar to the one in the alleged "Captain America: Brave New World" leak. It doesn't seem all that likely that the MCU Torres will suddenly turn into a bird hybrid, but then again, who knows? With Tim Blake Nelson's The Leader back on the scene and the Red Hulk as Captain America's rumored big villain, "Brave New World" may very well feature body horror to spare.
Regardless of how things play out for Torres in "Captain America: Brave New World," Danny Ramirez discussed in an exclusive interview with Looper what he thinks Torres can bring to the Falcon identity. "He's young and excited and filled with life and is trying to learn everything he possibly can and knows how important the opportunity is," the actor said. "And he doesn't want to squander it. So he'll go the extra mile — then some."