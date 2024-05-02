A Captain America 4 Leak Revealed A Big Upgrade To Sam Wilson's MCU Suit

The last time viewers saw Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) assume his identity as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's new Captain America was in the finale of "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" in 2021. It's been a while, but hopefully the wait will be worth it as "Captain America: Brave New World" is slated to soar into theaters in 2025. Sam should wear his new suit for much more time in the upcoming film than he did in the Disney+ series, and, apparently, there's going to be at least one new addition to his patriotic ensemble that's been revealed through promotional artwork.

Brand new art has revealed Sam Wilson's new helmet for CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD pic.twitter.com/UYlO8WKvML — MarvelFilmNews (@MarvelNewsFilms) May 1, 2024

@MarvelNewsFilms posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) artwork of Captain America's new helmet. The design features an upside-down "V" on the forehead that's clearly meant to serve as the "A" in "America." It appears to be part of a complete costume overhaul, as a separate leak shows Sam in a different outfit with much more blue than his costume had in "Falcon and the Winter Soldier." He wasn't wearing a helmet in that image, though, so it's unclear how the new headgear factors into the movie's plot or if he only wears it for a limited amount of time, perhaps during an aerial battle.

Protection of any type can be seen as a significant upgrade, and it'll be neat to finally see how the helmet goes with the rest of Cap's uniform. That said, some X users are curious as to why Sam Wilson needs a helmet in "Captain America 4," considering the fact that he usually just rocks some goggles. However, @KnuiseQuanactia offers one pretty good theory: "It protects his head from being squashed by the red hulk."