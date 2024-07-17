Rings Of Power's Biggest Problem Has Apparently Been Fixed In Season 2

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 1 got off to a rocky start for many fans. While the show had plenty of elements going for it — working from Tolkien's previously untapped Second Age material, filming in the gorgeous New Zealand landscape, and, thanks to the eyebrow-raising budget, building massive sets, using real props, and complementing practical effects with plenty of CGI — things like a lack of Tolkien-written dialogue, limited rights to the source text, and the pandemic proved to be significant issues.

One problem stood out above everything else when Season 1 aired: the pacing was off. Getting a project this massive off the ground is a difficult task at best, and Season 1 struggled to find much momentum as it introduced a wide array of new characters, places, and storylines. Fortunately, the pacing issue is a problem that the behind-the-scenes team says will be addressed in Season 2.

Executive producer Lindsey Weber told Empire magazine that the show is revving up its storylines this season and quickening the show's pace. "Things have taken a very intense turn since Sauron is back and moving the chess pieces around the board," Weber said. "So we get to have a different kind of action and see Middle-earth in some more terrifying moments." She used words like "cataclysmic" to describe the show's upcoming events. Fans can expect the temperature of the entire series to rise along with its Dark Lord.