Rings Of Power Reveals Its Full Slate Of Directors For Season 2

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 1 was a massive event. It took half a decade to produce (including some significant pandemic delays) and officially aired during the late summer and early fall of 2022. The return to cinematic Middle-earth (this time in streaming format) already had a head of steam going into its first season premiere, and Season 2 was greenlighted and had even started production before Season 1 ended.

As the studio sets the stage for the next installment in its Second Age series, the creative team is scaling up the production on multiple levels. In early December, Amazon Studios made two separate casting announcements — one following a week after the other — revealing a grand total of fifteen new faces playing recurring roles on the series (including the recasting of Joseph Mawle as the Orc leader Adar).

Now the show has gone a step further in laying the foundation for its next season by announcing the full slate of directors for Season 2. Season 1 featured three talented leaders in the director's chair, including J.A. Bayona (Episodes 1 and 2), Wanye Yip (Episodes 3, 4, 5, and 8), and Charlotte Brändström (Episodes 6 and 7). Out of the eight episodes of the first season, Episode 6 was a fan favorite and it maintains the highest IMDb rating of the bunch (the only one over eight stars, as of this writing). This is good news, since Brändström is the sole Season 1 director who will be returning to direct Season 2 — along with two new colleagues.