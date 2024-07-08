One House Of The Dragon Character Is Getting Roasted On Twitter & It's Hilarious

Contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" Season 2 Episode 4 — "The Red Dragon and the Gold"

It's not a surprise, at this point in "House of the Dragon," that King Aegon II Targaryen — played by Tom Glynn-Carney — absolutely sucks. He's not very good at his job as the King of the Seven Kingdoms, which is probably due to the fact that his domineering and power-hungry mother Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) installed him on the throne despite his flaws. (More on the two of them shortly). He's constantly and casually cruel to his brother Aemond (Ewan Mitchell). Whenever he walks into a room, all the maids grow quiet, which doesn't indicate anything good. Now, audiences also know that he can barely speak High Valyrian, the ancient royal language of the Targaryen family.

During "The Red Dragon and the Gold," Aegon and Aemond are both sitting at a Small Council meeting when Aemond sees fit to start speaking perfect High Valyrian to have a private conversation with his brother ... likely knowing that Aegon can barely get a correct sentence out. Over on X (formerly known as Twitter), fans were absolutely loving this — and roasting the hell out of Aegon. Alongside photos of Aegon's stilted Valyrian, @gelrdrgz wrote, "not aegon being a fail bilingual child of the diaspora." @BlackGirlNerds agreed, saying, "Not only is Aegon an incompetent King but he's also an incompetent Targaryen. The man can't even speak High Valyrian." At least @ebonymadame had a suggestion: "Wait wait wait...Aegon can't speak high Valyrian fluently? He needs Duolingo."