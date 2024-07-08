House Of The Dragon Season 2: Why Alicent's Drink In Episode 4 Is So Important

Contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" Season 2 Episode 4 — "The Red Dragon and the Gold"

Alicent Hightower is having a weird time during Season 2 of "House of the Dragon" so far, to put it lightly. Played perfectly by Olivia Cooke, Alicent, the mother of the unstable and awful boy king Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney), is under a lot of stress — and in the fourth episode, "The Red Dragon and the Gold," she has a really nasty cocktail meant for a very specific purpose.

Specifically, Alicent requests a cup of moon tea ... which, in Westeros, is used to both prevent and terminate pregnancies. Traditionally made from ingredients like herbs, wormwood, honey, moon tea is actually forbidden by the super-conservative Faith of the Seven — whom we saw trying to take over King's Landing as religious extremists during "Game of Thrones" — as it's considered murder. We've seen other characters drink moon tea during "House of the Dragon," including maids who may or may not have been violated by King Aegon II himself, and when Alicent takes the tea from the maester in the scene, she tells him that she'll make sure the girl drinking the tea is well cared for (as the tea is known to cause stomach discomfort). The fact that she wants to hide her consumption of the tea is definitely notable, and fans on social media also had some comments about Alicent's cocktail of choice.