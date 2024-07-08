House Of The Dragon Season 2: Why Aemond Targaryen Tries To Kill [SPOILER]

Contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" Season 2 Episode 4 — "The Red Dragon and the Gold"

The first major and bloody battle between multiple dragons finally took place on "House of the Dragon," and it ultimately led to a major loss — specifically, Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best), the "Queen Who Never Was" who falls after being attacked by her own nephew Prince Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) and his imposingly large dragon Vhagar. In the same battle, though, Aemond concocts his own plan and lets Rhaenys and his older brother, King Aegon II Targaryen (Tom-Glynn Carney), tire each other out before he and Vhagar take flight; when he ostensibly fires at Rhaenys, Aemond also knocks his brother out of the sky. (His fate is unknown.)

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly about the landmark episode, Mitchell spoke to the outlet alongside other cast and crew members, and for his part, Mitchell was forthcoming about whether or not Aemond has sinister intentions in regards to his brother. "It was no secret that he felt like Aegon was inferior to himself," Mitchell revealed. "He felt like Aegon lacked the perseverance to be a leader. Also, it's no secret that Aegon was almost the ringleader to a lot of Aemond's childhood torment and trauma." The actor is right, referencing the constant bullying Aemond faces throughout his childhood and adulthood thanks to Aegon — the young king went after his brother just one episode prior, in fact. That said, Mitchell thinks it's still a complex situation.