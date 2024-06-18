House Of The Dragon Season 2: Why The Maids Really Fear King Aegon Is Disgusting

Contains discussion of sexual assault

Contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" Season 2 Episode 1 — "A Son for a Son"

Fans of the extended "Game of Thrones" universe know that the men crowned King of the Seven Kingdoms usually aren't the absolute best dudes that Westeros has to offer. From the aging, usually inebriated King Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) to his psychopathic illegitimate son Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) to his doomed youngest "son" Tommen (Dean-Charles Chapman), none of these guys seem like good leaders ... or even good guys. All of this is to say that in the "Game of Thrones" spin-off and prequel "House of the Dragon," the contested king, Aegon II Targaryen (Tomm Glynn Carney), is especially vile.

This is best exhibited by one tiny moment in the Season 2 premiere, titled "A Son for a Son." As Aegon enters the private chambers of his wife and sister Queen Helaena (Phia Saban), every single one of her handmaidens freezes and looks down; as user @cursedbygones noted on X (formerly known as Twitter), "anyone else clock how the young maids suddenly got stiff when aegon entered the room?"

So why do they? In the eighth episode of Season 1 of "House of the Dragon," titled "The Lord of the Tides," Aegon's mother Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) has to deal with a pretty despicable situation. Apparently, Aegon, prior to the events of that episode, assaulted a young handmaiden named Dyana (Maddie Evans), and Alicent ultimately pays her a fair amount of gold and supplies her with "moon tea" (to prevent a potential pregnancy) to smooth it over before yelling at her eldest son. That could certainly explain why, in "A Son for a Son," the other handmaidens feel ill at ease around their young king.