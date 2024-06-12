House Of The Dragon: What The Song Of Ice And Fire Actually Means

To HBO watchers, "Game of Thrones" is still the dominant blanket title for George R. R. Martin's expansive fantasy universe. But if you came to the saga of Westeros and Essos from his novels, you'll know that's only really the name of the first book in the series. The overarching franchise title is A Song of Ice and Fire, and that name carries much more significance than some casual fans may realize.

In a strictly descriptive sense, the Song of Ice and Fire refers to the two main magical forces in Martin's world — the evil White Walkers and their army of the undead that dwells in the cold North of Westeros, and the fearsome dragons commanded by the descendants of Old Valyria. These two forces are connected in-universe by a prophecy, interpreted differently by various characters and cultures.

On "House of the Dragon" Season 1, King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) reveals to his daughter Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) that Aegon the Conqueror, their ancestor who took over Westeros with dragons, did so in part because he had a vision of the White Walkers attacking. Aegon believed that the Targaryen family must rule a united Westeros in order for the realm to be strong enough to resist this evil. This dream is another connotation for the Song of Ice and Fire, and while it isn't as explicit in the books, it comes from Martin himself.