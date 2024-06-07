House Of The Dragon: The One Thing You Must Remember Before Season 2 Is A Big Death
Much like winter in "Game of Thrones," "House of the Dragon" Season 2 is coming. So what do you need to remember before it premieres on Sunday, June 16?
Let's backtrack to the basic premise briefly, just in case you've forgotten pretty much everything about the first major "Game of Thrones" spin-off and prequel that first aired on HBO all the way back in 2022. The story, based on George R.R. Martin's novella "Fire & Blood," details the civil war that took place between the Targaryens nearly two centuries before Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) was so much as a twinkle in the Mad King Aegon's eye. Thanks to a time jump in Season 1, "House of the Dragon" is able to cover a ton of ground in the early years of the conflict that would come to be known as the "Dance of the Dragons," presenting viewers with two opposing factions. Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), who was promised the Iron Throne by her late father King Viserys I (Paddy Considine), heads up the Black side, while her former childhood friend and Viserys' widow Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) leads the Greens and installs her son Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the throne. Then, in the final episode — titled "The Black Queen" — a major death shakes everything up.
The death in question is that of Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault), Rhaenyra's second-eldest son ... and he's killed by his own uncle, Alicent's second-eldest son Aemond (Ewan Mitchell). How does this all go down? On dragonback ... and it's a thrilling yet tragic battle to close out the season.
A battle in the sky goes horribly wrong at the end of House of the Dragon Season 1
During "The Black Queen," both Aemond and Lucerys travel to Storm's End on the order of their respective mothers, hoping to sway the powerful House Baratheon to their opposing causes. Unfortunately for Lucerys, he arrives after Aemond, only to discover that the Greens have offered Lord Borros Baratheon (Roger Evans) the hand of Aegon's daughter in marriage; because Lucerys is already engaged to Baela Targaryen (Bethany Antonia), he has nothing to offer, as Lord Borros points out. Even more unfortunately for Lucerys, Aemond's legendarily enormous dragon Vhagar absolutely dwarfs his own dragon Arrax, which immediately puts him at yet another disadvantage as the two fly away from the Baratheon stronghold.
The two engage in battle, though what happens next likely wasn't Aemond's intention. In the midst of a dangerous thunderstorm, Lucerys and Arrax dodge Aemond and Vhagar's attacks and do their best to fight back, but they're desperately outmatched ... and the real trouble starts when one of Arrax's blasts actually manages to burn Vhagar. Furious — and ignoring Aemond's orders — Vhagar surprises Arrax and Lucerys above the clouds and kills them by biting both the boy and his dragon into pieces. Aemond looks on, stunned and horrified, as his nephew's body drops to the earth along with his broken steed. The whole thing is harrowing, and there's still one major moment left in the episode.
House of the Dragon Season 2 will see the Targaryens fully at war
In the very last moments of "House of the Dragon" Season 1, news of Lucerys' death reaches his mother Rhaenyra — who, up until this point, has been hesitant to wage a full-out war against Alicent and her children (who, as it happens, are Rhaenyra's half-siblings). In a silent, striking shot, Rhaenyra's husband-uncle Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) goes itno the throne room at Dragonstone to tell his wife, who was recently crowned queen, that her second-oldest son is dead, and to say Emma D'Arcy's acting in this moment is incredible is an understatement. With tears in her eyes, it's clear that Rhaenyra has been pushed to her limit and is fully ready to fire back at the Greens to avenge her son.
That's why Season 2 of "House of the Dragon" will really hit the ground running; based on the trajectory of "Fire & Blood," Targaryen blood really starts flowing after Lucerys' horrifying death. Rhaenyra's major loss is likely the biggest thing you need to remember from the first season, as it marks the first major death between the two sides (in battle, that is; Viserys' death from old age is what kickstarts the squabble over the Iron Throne). Season 2 premieres at 9 P.M. EST on June 16, so now, you're all set to watch the premiere, ominously titled "A Son for a Son."