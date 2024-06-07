House Of The Dragon: The One Thing You Must Remember Before Season 2 Is A Big Death

Much like winter in "Game of Thrones," "House of the Dragon" Season 2 is coming. So what do you need to remember before it premieres on Sunday, June 16?

Let's backtrack to the basic premise briefly, just in case you've forgotten pretty much everything about the first major "Game of Thrones" spin-off and prequel that first aired on HBO all the way back in 2022. The story, based on George R.R. Martin's novella "Fire & Blood," details the civil war that took place between the Targaryens nearly two centuries before Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) was so much as a twinkle in the Mad King Aegon's eye. Thanks to a time jump in Season 1, "House of the Dragon" is able to cover a ton of ground in the early years of the conflict that would come to be known as the "Dance of the Dragons," presenting viewers with two opposing factions. Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), who was promised the Iron Throne by her late father King Viserys I (Paddy Considine), heads up the Black side, while her former childhood friend and Viserys' widow Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) leads the Greens and installs her son Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the throne. Then, in the final episode — titled "The Black Queen" — a major death shakes everything up.

The death in question is that of Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault), Rhaenyra's second-eldest son ... and he's killed by his own uncle, Alicent's second-eldest son Aemond (Ewan Mitchell). How does this all go down? On dragonback ... and it's a thrilling yet tragic battle to close out the season.