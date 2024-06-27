Maxxxine Review: A Great Horror Trilogy Goes Out In Style

Perhaps the biggest story to come from these three films has been the collaborative power of Ti West and Mis Goth, and the trilogy's star has lost none of her power in the third installment. In one particularly effective scene, she closes her eyes and conjures tears seemingly out of nowhere, then turns around and sashays out of the room like she's in a ZZ Top music video. In others, she gives us the fresh-faced, ambitious Maxine of "X," then morphs instantly into the more worldly, more ruthless Maxine of 1985. West may be the mastermind, the director, the writer, and even the editor, but these films seem destined to be remembered as Mia Goth movies because the sheer force of her presence and talent is enough to keep them going even if they start to drift.

And more than either of the other two films, "Maxxxine" does start to drift at times. In terms of story, it goes beyond simple immersion in the style of the mid-1980s and into the realm of full-on pastiche, incorporating elements of erotic thrillers, detective stories, and yes, slasher films into its narrative, along with an overarching exploration of the puritanical backlash to horror films and adult entertainment gaining more widespread cultural reach amid the rise of the VCR. That means Maxine herself has to contend with killers, grifters, outraged public figures, and even the darkness of her own past all in the span of a film that runs roughly 100 minutes. To call the movie stuffed would be kind, and by the third act, it does start to veer a little wildly as it tries to keep its narrative and character focus while also delivering the horror movie goods. It still works, though sometimes in a way that calls to mind the fondly remembered but clumsily executed mid-budget thrillers of the 1980s — but it never works as well as the films that came before it. It's entertaining, yes, and Goth is magnetic as always, but it's never quite as revelatory as "X" and "Pearl."

Still, there's plenty to love about "Maxxxine," from its style points to its fearless leading lady and many other wonderful narrative flourishes in between. It's a great time at the movies for slasher fans, '80s pop culture fans, and Mia Goth fans alike, and even with a few stumbles in mind, it manages to stand as one of the summer's must-see films.

"Maxxxine" arrives in theaters on July 5.