A Quiet Place: Day One Trailer Throws Lupita Nyong'o & Joseph Quinn Into Deadly Chaos
It's been three years since there was any noise from the universe of "A Quiet Place," and now the brand new teaser for "A Quiet Place: Day One" has broken the silence. The latest entry in the "A Quiet Place" timeline marks the first time director and former star of the film series, John Krasinski, won't be at the helm of the project. Instead, those duties have been appointed to "Pig" director Michael Sarnoski, who is taking us back to when the sound-stalking killing machines from outer space first invaded Earth.
Breaking away from the Abbott family who led the first two films, "Day One" will see a brand new bunch of survivors facing off against the silent terrors. Lupita Nyong'o, who has already battled her fair share of horrors in the past in movies likes of "Us" and "Little Monsters," will be trying not to make a sound alongside "Stranger Things" star Joseph Quinn and Sarnoski's former "Pig" collaborator Alex Wolff. This new teaser does a great job of introducing us to the new characters, but there's also a familiar face amongst the newbies who you might have missed.
Djimon Hounsou returns to A Quiet Place on Day One
Last seen helping out Cillian Murphy and Millicent Simmonds in "A Quiet Place Part II," Djimon Hounsou is reprising his role as Man on the Island, who we last saw getting dragged away by the creatures. While we might know his fate, that won't stop the tension from being as high as the previous films for the rest of the group. It will also be interesting to see how he connects the story of the first two films with this prequel. How many new and nail-biting moments will unfold that make us hope no one makes a sound? Well, if a small insight from Alex Wolff is anything to go by, we might have a little less horror than the previous films.
In an interview with Discussing Film, Wolff revealed that "A Quiet Place: Day One" might not be what fans of the franchise would expect. The prequel, according to the star, "is not a horror movie. It's from the director of 'Pig,' this movie I did. It's really more of a drama." The intense new teaser certainly has some of those more dramatic flourishes that are now becoming a hallmark of director Michael Sarnoski's work. We'll see how the drama, horror, and audio levels balance out when "A Quiet Place: Day One" arrives on June 28, 2024.