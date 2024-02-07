A Quiet Place: Day One Trailer Throws Lupita Nyong'o & Joseph Quinn Into Deadly Chaos

Last seen helping out Cillian Murphy and Millicent Simmonds in "A Quiet Place Part II," Djimon Hounsou is reprising his role as Man on the Island, who we last saw getting dragged away by the creatures. While we might know his fate, that won't stop the tension from being as high as the previous films for the rest of the group. It will also be interesting to see how he connects the story of the first two films with this prequel. How many new and nail-biting moments will unfold that make us hope no one makes a sound? Well, if a small insight from Alex Wolff is anything to go by, we might have a little less horror than the previous films.

In an interview with Discussing Film, Wolff revealed that "A Quiet Place: Day One" might not be what fans of the franchise would expect. The prequel, according to the star, "is not a horror movie. It's from the director of 'Pig,' this movie I did. It's really more of a drama." The intense new teaser certainly has some of those more dramatic flourishes that are now becoming a hallmark of director Michael Sarnoski's work. We'll see how the drama, horror, and audio levels balance out when "A Quiet Place: Day One" arrives on June 28, 2024.