Why Reuben From A Quiet Place: Day One Looks So Familiar

In 2018, Alex Wolff joined one of the most legendarily frightening and unsettling horror movies of the modern age — "Hereditary," a wholly original concept from auteur Ari Aster (that also happened to mark his feature film debut). Wolff leads the movie as Peter, the sixteen year old son of Annie Graham (Toni Collette) and her husband Steve (Gabriel Byrne), who all experience a horrifying trauma right at the beginning of the film. When Peter brings his younger sister Charlie (Milly Shapiro) to a party where she accidentally eats cake with walnuts in it and has a disastrous allergic reaction; on their way to the hospital, Charlie sticks her head out of the car window for air and is brutally beheaded in one of the movie's most famous sequences.

If you haven't yet seen "Hereditary," we won't spoil its absolutely disturbing supernatural twists and turns here ... but apparently, the movie was extremely difficult for Wolff to make in the first place thanks to its heavy subject matter. "I'll tell you that movie did about as much damage to me as a movie can do," Wolff exclusively told Looper, saying that he had trouble sleeping and experienced psychological trauma and. "All of it," Wolff continued. "It really affected me,"

"It's very hard because as an actor, you really don't want to sound pretentious or self-serious or like anything is too serious," Wolff revealed during the interview. "Because we have a cushy job in a lot of ways, but this, emotionally, it was one of those tough ones, it was one of those ones that really did some gymnastics on my emotional well-being." You definitely don't want to miss Wolff's performance in "Hereditary" ... if you can bring yourself to watch it.