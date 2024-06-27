A Quiet Place: Day One Review - Lupita Nyong'o And Frodo The Cat Steal A Somber Spinoff

Whenever a promising new indie filmmaker moves on to studio franchise blockbusters after only a film or two, some movie lovers get concerned. Sure, there are examples of this career trajectory working out great — Ryan Coogler going from "Fruitvale Station" to "Creed" and "Black Panther," Greta Gerwig going from "Lady Bird" to "Little Women" to "Barbie" — but there are also many examples of the system eating up the little guys. Not every great director has the skill sets to make great blockbusters, and even competent franchise work can feel oddly anonymous compared to their personal indies.

The good news with "A Quiet Place: Day One," the prequel/spinoff/"cinematic universe" extension to the "A Quiet Place" series, is that Michael Sarnoski's auteurial vision does not feel compromised at all. Sarnoski has only made one feature film before this, the Nicolas Cage-starring culinary anti-revenge drama "Pig," but if you've seen "Pig," you wouldn't have to look at the credits to figure out this came from the same guy who directed it. Between the two features, Sarnoski's trademarks are clearly emerging: sad and lonely protagonists, cute animal co-stars, sentimental connections to food, and premises that sound like jokes but are treated with the utmost seriousness.

This distinctiveness of voice doesn't automatically equal a great film. The strange tonal balance that made "Pig" so oddly compelling doesn't succeed quite as well in "A Quiet Place: Day One," which also has to add the requisite monster movie jump scares to the equation. And those scares are where the expected franchise repetition starts to set in — the third time around doing this same routine, the horror hits diminishing returns even as the scale of the action increases, with viewers more inclined to notice ways these situations push the suspension of disbelief. But as a whole, "Day One" is different enough from its predecessors while meeting similarly high marks of filmmaking craft, resulting in a solid piece of popcorn filmmaking.