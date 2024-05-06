Ryan Reynolds' Back-To-Back Comic Book Movie Flops Almost Ruined His Career

If he hadn't pivoted to indie darlings, Ryan Reynolds' back-to-back action flops could have ruined his career. A man of many hats, Reynolds always flowed in and out of genres before he found his shtick as a self-aware, comedic action man. The Canadian actor's early hits included the maligned "Amityville Horror" and the romantic comedy "Definitely, Maybe." By 2011, Reynolds was ready to go all in on the world of action, cementing himself as a major player in the genre with "Green Lantern." The DC flick emerged as a dud, barely grossing $220 million worldwide, making "Green Lantern" one of the year's biggest bombs at the box office. Reynolds continued down the action rabbit hole in 2013, teaming up with Jeff Bridges for the supernatural action-comedy "R.I.P.D." which also failed to make an impression with audiences, grossing just $79 million worldwide.

Both "Green Lantern" and "R.I.P.D." were major flops for Reynolds, almost emboldening the notion that the actor couldn't handle the burden of headlining a franchise. His previous franchise efforts, like "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" and "Blade: Trinity" relegated him to supporting roles. But with "Green Lantern" and "R.I.P.D.," Reynolds was put front and center as a leading man for what were meant to be viable theatrical offerings. Both films flopping aren't exactly Reynolds' fault either, as they were critical misfires and widely considered among the worst films from the 2010s.

Luckily, Reynolds was able to bounce back, thanks in part to quality indie roles and a lot of luck.