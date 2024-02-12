Small Details You Missed In The Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer

Arguably the most hotly-anticipated superhero movie of 2024, the third "Deadpool" film finally dropped its first trailer during the Super Bowl. We've known since September 2022 that the film will feature the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in a much-desired team-up of two "X-Men" anti-heroes. While the trailer doesn't provide much in the way of Hugh Jackman, we do get plenty of big reveals, including the film's official title: "Deadpool & Wolverine."

We also finally get confirmation that the film will involve the Time Variance Authority, the extra-dimensional police agency that monitors activities across the multiverse, first seen in the Disney+ series "Loki." The trailer also appears to confirm that the sequel will send Deadpool across multiple alternate realities and revisit movies from Marvel's long film history. But, beyond the biggest reveals, there are plenty more tidbits about the next "Deadpool" adventure.

From blink-and-you'll-miss-it Easter eggs to character cameos, here are the small details you may not have noticed in the trailer for "Deadpool & Wolverine" and what they could mean for the movie — as well as the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.