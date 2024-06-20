Deadpool & Wolverine: The One Thing Marvel Actually Banned From The Movie

"Deadpool & Wolverine" is set to make history as the first R-rated film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It also happens to be the first flick to fold the "X-Men" batch of characters into Marvel Studios' portfolio of projects. Expectations are sky-high for the picture, and director Shawn Levy knows it. While there are tons of f-bombs and violence to go around in the threequel, Levy admits that Marvel banned certain subject matter from being discussed, or rather, shown. "I'm so wary of what I can say but certainly there were early conversations about overt drug use," the filmmaker told Total Film.

Prior to the debut trailer reveal, many were worried that "Deadpool & Wolverine" would lack the franchise's frequent use of violence and suggestive material. So far, the footage released doesn't actually feature any drug use, but it does feature the crudeness that fans wanted. Because Levy and the creatives knew that Marvel wasn't interested in having Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) do drugs, they decided to instead write a scene poking fun at the studio's mandate. "And we thought that was an interesting conversation," Levy continued, adding, "Let's actually write a dialogue scene about having had it."

That scene ended up in the second "Deadpool 3" trailer (which might have spoiled how Hugh Jackman's Wolverine gets to the MCU). In the promo's final moments, Blind Al (Leslie Uggams) asks Deadpool if he wants to do some cocaine. "Cocaine is the one thing that [Kevin] Feige said is off limits," Deadpool says in a standout sequence.