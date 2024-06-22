Upcoming Sci-Fi Sequels You Didn't Know Were In The Works

Do you love aliens, robots, interstellar travel, and even resurrected dinosaurs? Then it sounds like science-fiction is the genre for you. Sci-fi fans have had it good in recent years with the advent of streaming, which allows for more high-quality genre-based television productions. But as much as we love sci-fi shows, nothing quite beats a big-screen, theatrical experience. Whether its "Star Wars," "Stargate," or "Avatar," there's always something to be excited for in the world of theatrical sci-fi. If it has been a while since your favorite sci-fi franchise has come out with a new installment, never fear. It's entirely possible that something is currently in the works and you just didn't know it.

These days, sequels, revivals, and reboots are the bread and butter of Hollywood, and for better and for worse, that means that our favorite stories get revisited again and again. If you've been waiting for a fourth J.J. Abrams-produced "Star Trek" film or are wondering what's happening next with the "Jurassic World" saga, you've come to the right place. Here are some of the biggest sci-fi movie sequels and reboots you didn't know were in the works.