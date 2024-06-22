Upcoming Sci-Fi Sequels You Didn't Know Were In The Works
Do you love aliens, robots, interstellar travel, and even resurrected dinosaurs? Then it sounds like science-fiction is the genre for you. Sci-fi fans have had it good in recent years with the advent of streaming, which allows for more high-quality genre-based television productions. But as much as we love sci-fi shows, nothing quite beats a big-screen, theatrical experience. Whether its "Star Wars," "Stargate," or "Avatar," there's always something to be excited for in the world of theatrical sci-fi. If it has been a while since your favorite sci-fi franchise has come out with a new installment, never fear. It's entirely possible that something is currently in the works and you just didn't know it.
These days, sequels, revivals, and reboots are the bread and butter of Hollywood, and for better and for worse, that means that our favorite stories get revisited again and again. If you've been waiting for a fourth J.J. Abrams-produced "Star Trek" film or are wondering what's happening next with the "Jurassic World" saga, you've come to the right place. Here are some of the biggest sci-fi movie sequels and reboots you didn't know were in the works.
Gareth Edwards' Jurassic World sequel is in production
If you thought that "Jurassic World Dominion" — which reunited the cast of the original "Jurassic Park" with "World" stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard — was the end of the "Jurassic" saga, think again. It turns out, a new "Jurassic" picture is underway with original "Jurassic Park" scribe David Koepp leading the charge. But instead of Colin Trevorrow or Steven Spielberg directing, Gareth Edwards (himself no stranger to the sci-fi genre) is taking over for the next dinosaur blockbuster. "This is the only movie that would make me drop everything like a stone and dive right in," Edwards told fans in February 2024 (via Collider). "I love Jurassic Park."
Right now, only a few story details for Edward's "Jurassic World" follow-up are out there, namely that the picture — rumored to be titled "Jurassic City" — is set to follow a band of adults and teens as they're stranded on "the Island." Which of the two dinosaur islands they're stuck on remains a mystery, but it sure sounds like a "Jurassic Park" movie to us. Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, and Rupert Friend, among others, have been confirmed to star, and production began in June 2024. Right now, the project has a release date of July 2, 2025, nestling it right between upcoming features like James Gunn's "Superman" reboot and Disney and Pixar's sci-fi flick "Elio."
Tron: Ares is finally happening
For years, fans wondered if a third "Tron" was in the cards. Though plans for another continuation were once announced, a direct sequel to 2010's "Tron: Legacy" never happened. It turns out, Disney was too busy making new "Star Wars" or Marvel Cinematic Universe movies to tackle any other big-name sci-fi projects. Though initially attached to the threequel, "Legacy" director Joseph Kosinski eventually moved on to bigger things like "Top Gun: Maverick," but a third "Tron" wasn't entirely dead. In 2017, a reboot film starring Jared Leto was announced to be in development, but it wasn't until January 2023 that "Kon-Tiki" director Joachim Rønning was hired to direct "Tron: Ares." Principal photography began a year later.
Despite initial claims that "Tron: Ares" is a series reboot, news that original "Tron" star Jeff Bridges is returning for the threequel seems to confirm otherwise, though whether he's returning as Kevin Flynn or the program Clu is currently unknown. "I'm heading off this Saturday to play a part in the third installment of the 'Tron' story," Bridges revealed on "The 'Film Comment' Podcast" (via Variety). "Jared Leto is the star of this third one. I'm really anxious to work with him. I've admired his work." At the time of recording, the film was still in production, but Bridges has since concluded work on the film. "Tron: Ares" is set to hit theaters October 10, 2025.
Skyline: Warpath is the fourth Skyline movie
Do you remember "Skyline"? How about "Beyond Skyline"? Maybe "Skylines"? If you've been paying attention to the "Skyline" franchise — which launched over a decade ago — then you probably know that a fourth feature, "Skyline: Warpath," is coming sometime in 2025. Set five years after the last two installments, "Warpath" follows Iko Uwais' Sua and Scott Adkins' Eric as they deal with the continuing alien threat, the extraterrestrial Radial Gauntlet. Unlike the original disaster film, this will combine martial arts with the standard alien invasion plot to invent a new sort of "Skyline" picture. Franchise co-creator Liam O'Donnell — who directed the previous two and co-wrote the original — returns to the director's chair for "Warpath," which will be distributed internationally by XYZ Films.
O'Donnell has said that the film was partially inspired by "Star Trek," but that's not the only major Hollywood franchise the creative team is pulling from. "As crazy as it sounds, we see this as our own niche version of a 'Fast Five'/'Avengers' type of sequel where we are bringing together the characters from previous installments into a bigger, crowd-pleasing sci-fi martial arts adventure," the director told Deadline in 2022. Since then, the film was renamed "Skyline: Warpath" from its original "Skyline Radial" title.
Another Predator movie, Badlands, is on the move
For a while, the "Predator" franchise was largely directionless. Various "Predator" movie sequels were canceled over the years, making fans wonder if we would ever get another solid installment again. But Hulu changed all that with the release of "Prey" on the streaming platform in 2022. Audiences and critics alike raved about the standalone prequel, with many considering "Prey" to be the best of the series since the original 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger film — and it's not hard to see why. It even broke streaming records for Hulu. After "Prey," another "Predator" movie seemed almost inevitable.
The next Dan Trachtenberg-directed "Predator" installment is currently titled "Badlands." Like its predecessor, "Badlands" will feature a female lead — with "Super 8" actress Elle Fanning confirmed to star — and is rumored to be set in the future rather than the past. While no official release date has been set for "Badlands," the film will likely go into production sometime in 2024. In addition to Trachtenberg's next picture, a traditional "Prey" sequel (with Amber Midthunder likely to return) is also in active development. If "Prey 2" does happen, it would mark the first "Predator" sequel with a returning lead actor.
Lando: A Star Wars Story is underway
When Disney acquired Lucasfilm, it wasn't long before a batch of new "Star Wars" movies began to hit theaters. Aside from the sequel trilogy, the House of Mouse also pursued a variety of "anthology films" that detailed other characters or events throughout the universe. "Rogue One" and "Solo" ended up being the only theatrically released of these anthology projects, with others such as "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and "The Book of Boba Fett" being reworked into made-for-streaming miniseries. While "Solo" received mixed reviews, Donald Glover's portrayal of a young Lando Calrissian was highly praised, with many hoping to see more of Glover's take on Billy Dee Williams' original trilogy character.
Evidently, Disney saw potential in young Lando too. Though "Lando" was originally announced as a Disney+ series, Stephen Glover (Donald's brother and co-"Atlanta" executive producer) revealed in September 2023 that the project is actually a feature film (via Deadline). Donald Glover, who said he'd return to play the character under the right conditions, is set to star in "Lando," but after Billy Dee Williams' return in "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker," it's possible that both the older and younger iterations of the character could appear. Though maybe that's just wishful thinking.
A Rise of Skywalker follow-up is happening
Though many assumed that the 2019 film "The Rise of Skywalker" would effectively close that chapter of the "Star Wars" universe, another Rey-centered feature is in the works with Daisy Ridley set to return. "Ms. Marvel" director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is set to helm this sequel, which is being penned by Steven Knight of "Peaky Blinders" fame. The project was first announced at the 2023 Star Wars Celebration — which also revealed two other upcoming "Star Wars" features from James Mangold and Dave Filoni, not including the upcoming "The Mandalorian" continuation film — and is set to follow Rey as she establishes a new Jedi Order in the wake of Luke Skywalker's (Mark Hamill) death.
No official title announcement has been made for this sequel. Right now, it's unclear if the Rey film will bring back other sequel trilogy characters such as John Boyega's Finn or Oscar Isaac's Poe Dameron, but given the period set to be explored, we wouldn't be surprised if we saw some familiar faces. With how "The Rise of Skywalker" ends, we may even see the Force ghost of Luke Skywalker as Rey carries on his legacy. As of January 2024, the project has been confirmed to still be in development.
A Morpheus prequel was in the works
Since its release in 1999, it's safe to say that "The Matrix" has always been something of a classic. Though the lackluster sequels have left a lot to be desired, fans have kept returning to the artificial world the Wachowskis dreamed up decades ago. Of course, we wouldn't even know about the Matrix if not for Laurence Fishburne's Morpheus, who first gave Neo (Keanu Reeves) that infamous choice in the original film. Unfortunately, Fishburne didn't return for the 2022 revival, "The Matrix Resurrections," which recast a new version of Morpheus with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Despite that, fans have still held fast to the original character, and there have been rumblings of a Morpheus prequel for years.
In 2017, the first rumors circulated that Michael B. Jordan would play a young Morpheus in a prequel film written by Zak Penn. Originally, folks thought that Penn was writing a "Matrix" reboot, but the screenwriter soon corrected those rumors. "People keep asking, so let me clarify there are two different #Matrix projects at [Warner Bros.]," Penn tweeted on X in 2019, noting that his film was set earlier in the timeline than "Resurrections." "Neither of them are reboots," he explained. Unfortunately, we haven't heard much about Penn's prequel project since. Though, in April 2024, Warner Bros. announced their plans for a new "Matrix" film from "The Martian" scribe Drew Goddard, who will also direct the picture.
Star Trek 4's fate is still uncertain
After J.J. Abrams' first two installments in the revised "Star Trek" timeline, "Star Trek Beyond" hit theaters in 2016 with a fourth picture announced by Paramount soon after. Abrams — who remained a producer on "Beyond" — teased that Chris Hemsworth would return as Captain Kirk's (Chris Pine) father, George, in the fourth film. But by August 2018, Hemsworth and Pine exited the project. From there, "Star Trek 4's" fate looked sealed. As shows like "Star Trek: Discovery" and "Star Trek: Picard" (which were set in the franchise's original timeline) began to pick up steam, the possibility of revisiting Abrams' rebooted continuity felt slim. Paramount's constant delays didn't help either.
But in February 2022, "Star Trek 4" was re-announced with Abrams producing, Pine seemingly back on board, and the promise that the rest of the cast would follow. Though the film was slated to hit theaters on December 22, 2023, this too fell apart, with director Matt Shakman exiting the project. Shortly after, Paramount pulled "Star Trek 4" from its release schedule. But somehow, even this setback hasn't killed the Enterprise crew just yet. In January 2024, Paramount reaffirmed its plans for more "Trek" pictures, including a still-untitled "Star Trek 4," which is now being considered the "final chapter" of the reboot franchise.
We might be getting an Edge of Tomorrow sequel soon
If you're still confused about whether the 2014 Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt sci-fi adventure is called "Live. Die. Repeat.," "Edge of Tomorrow," or "Live Die Repeat: Edge of Tomorrow," you aren't the only one. But the title confusion didn't stop both critics and audiences from loving the manga-inspired action flick. As early as 2015, screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie told Collider that the idea for a sequel was "locked and loaded," and director Doug Liman has continued to tease the project — later revealed to be titled "Live Die Repeat and Repeat" — for years. Emily Blunt has likewise expressed repeated interest in returning, noting that Tom Cruise's "Mission: Impossible" films keep getting in the way.
In January 2024, a deal was struck between Tom Cruise and Warner Bros. that even further opened the door for "Live Die Repeat and "Repeat." As Warner Bros. attempts to launch a number of projects with the Hollywood star, one that keeps circling their radar is this potential "Edge of Tomorrow" sequel, which Cruise originally envisioned as a prequel. Though no official announcement has been made, we're closer now to an "Edge of Tomorrow" follow-up than ever before.
A Stargate reboot in potentially in the works
The entire "Stargate" timeline is something of a nightmare to navigate, but generally speaking, it consists of the original 1994 film, three live-action television series (including the hit "Stargate SG-1"), an animated show, some made-for-TV movies, and a miniseries prequel. If that sounds confusing, that's likely the reason that Amazon/MGM is looking to reboot "Stargate" after all these years. Back in 2022, Amazon — who had acquired the franchise via their purchase of MGM — was open to pitches for number of their newly attained properties, including the beloved sci-fi adventure franchise.
Though a television continuation of the "SG-1" timeline was previously in development, those plans fell through a wormhole following the COVID-19 pandemic. "I suspect they're also considering starting afresh, without any of the 'baggage' of previous iterations," "Stargate SG-1" co-creator Brad Wright told fans in a 2022 Reddit AMA. As of April 2023, Amazon is still working on developing both film and television "Stargate" projects, with talks currently discussing a feature to kick the whole thing off. No further details are known, but hopefully we can get another gate open soon.
There's potential for a RoboCop reboot at Amazon
Also acquired in Amazon's purchase of MGM was the "RoboCop" franchise. This series currently consists of three movies, four series, some video games, and a 2014 remake that didn't quite live up to the hype. Over the years, there have been various rumors of some sort of "RoboCop" continuation. Among the projects considered were a direct sequel to the original 1987 action flick, a continuation of the 2014 reboot, a Neill Blomkamp-directed follow-up, and the Abe Forsythe-helmed "RoboCop Returns." In each case, RoboCop failed to live again, and we wondered if he might be gone for good.
As with "Stargate," Amazon's buyout of MGM prompted the streamer's plans to develop "RoboCop" into both a television series as well as a feature film. Though these plans were announced in early 2023, we have yet to hear any new updates. Given all the other revival films being made these days, it's possible we might get another "RoboCop" in the future, perhaps even with Peter Weller returning to the role as he did for the 2023 video game "RoboCop: Rogue City." Though, since there are currently no filmmakers attached and no pending release date, we aren't holding our breath for a movie anytime soon.
James Cameron is writing Terminator 7
After the last few reboot sequels — especially 2019's "Terminator: Dark Fate," which reunited original stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton — it's somewhat surprising that another "Terminator" film would be in development so soon. Both Schwarzenegger and Hamilton have voiced their adamant displeasure with how "Dark Fate" and its predecessors turned out and have expressly stated that they would not be open to returning for more. Nevertheless, James Cameron hasn't completely given up on "Terminator" just yet. In 2022, Cameron announced on the "SmartLess" podcast that a seventh film is being discussed.
In May 2023, Cameron reiterated his desire to re-examine the modern concepts of AI through the "Terminator" franchise, and further revealed at that year's Dell Technologies World conference that he was writing the next film himself. Of course, "Terminator" as a franchise isn't entirely dead even without a seventh movie. Netflix's upcoming anime series, "Terminator Zero," is set to revisit the timeline when it drops in August, and the video game "Terminator: Survivors" is coming in October 2024. Still, the prospect that Cameron himself is penning the next installment is good news. Hopefully he's learned from "Dark Fate."
James Cameron is also developing more Avatar films
"Terminator" isn't the only franchise James Cameron is currently expanding. After his 2009 blockbuster "Avatar," Cameron has fought hard to sustain the world of Pandora through various multimedia projects and planned a plethora of sequels to further explore this alien paradise. 2022 saw the release of the acclaimed "Avatar: The Way of Water," which reunited Cameron and the "Avatar" cast after over a decade. Its box office returns alone ensured we'd see some sequels in the future. As early as 2019, the director has been teasing a third, fourth, and fifth film — with tentative titles including "Avatar: The Seed Bearer," "Avatar: The Tulkun Rider," and "Avatar: The Quest for Eywa" — with the first set to hit theaters on December 19, 2025, the second on December 21, 2029, and the third on December 19, 2031.
But if you thought that James Cameron would be satisfied with only five "Avatar" films, think again. Ahead of "The Way of Water," the filmmaker revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that, "should the world demand them," he's already brainstorming "Avatar 6" and "Avatar 7." "We're fully written through movie five, and I've got ideas for six and seven, although I'll probably be handing the baton on at that point," Cameron later told People. "But I mean, we're enjoying what we're doing. We're loving it." It sounds like what we've seen of Pandora thus far is only the tip of the iceberg.