We Finally Know Why Tron 3 Never Happened

Within a digital frontier known as the Grid, computer programs take on lives of their own, and one special program has the power to reshape the world as it is known. Starring Jeff Bridges, Garrett Hedlund, Olivia Wilde, Bruce Boxleitner, and Michael Sheen, "Tron: Legacy" is the direct sequel to the 1982 film "Tron." The story of "Tron: Legacy" picks up several years after the disappearance of Kevin Flynn (Bridges), a legendary computer programmer and central protagonist of the original movie. "Tron: Legacy" follows his son, Sam Flynn (Hedlund), a fearless individual who avoids responsibility and enjoys tormenting some of the board members at his father's company.

However, when a friend of Sam's father, Alan Bradley (Boxleitner), receives a mysterious page on his beeper, Sam becomes entangled in a dark digital reality filled with neon accents, a malevolent program resembling his father, high-speed bikes, and the music of Daft Punk. Resolved to save his father and prevent his doppelganger from taking over both the Grid and the real world, Sam comes across both allies and enemies, and eventually escapes with Quorra (Wilde). Quorra is the last special program known as an ISO, and her nature promises to rewrite everything humanity knows about existence.

"Tron: Legacy" ends with Sam and Quorra riding a motorcycle across a bridge as the sun rises, and the film leaves several questions left unanswered: What happened to his father after the climax of the film, what will happen to the Grid, and how will Quorra change the world? Recently, "Tron: Legacy" director Joseph Kosinski answered a few questions regarding why audiences never got a chance to see the third chapter of "Tron," and the answer might surprise you.