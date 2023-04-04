Donald Glover Would Play Star Wars' Lando Calrissian Again If It Felt 'Right'

Although there is no sequel to "Solo" currently planned, despite Alden Ehrenreich weighing in on the possibility, it sounds like Donald Glover wouldn't mind getting into the mindset of Lando Calrissian again. Of course, the stipulation here is that it must be the right time to do it. So, it sounds like he isn't particularly interested in some throwaway cameo for the sake of an appearance. If Disney decides to explore more of the "Star Wars" history from before the original trilogy, they might already have a Calrissian volunteer in Glover. Plus, let's not forget about that Lando series in the works for Disney+.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Glover talked about meeting the first Lando, Billy Dee Williams, and said of the interaction, "It was really, really relaxed. He was great. I mean, I had a lot of questions. And then he just told me, just be charming. And so, I was like, 'Okay!' I just kind of did that. He said, 'Just be interested in things.' Lando has, I wouldn't say eccentric, but eclectic tastes. So I tried to work that into the role as much as possible."

Whether or not viewers get another chance to see young Lando is anybody's guess, but at least it is now known that Glover is certainly up to the task if the script and time is right.