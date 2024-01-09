Star Wars Announces A Mandalorian & Grogu Live-Action Movie Coming Soon

"The Mandalorian" is making the jump to the big screen, bringing Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu to theaters in a new theatrical Star Wars film directed by Jon Favreau. An official announcement from Lucasfilm claims that the movie will "lead Lucasfilm's ongoing feature-development slate, including films helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold, and Dave Filoni." Presumably, that means that "The Mandalorian & Grogu," as the upcoming film is called in the announcement, will be the first new Star Wars movie to hit cinemas since "The Rise of Skywalker" in 2019.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and chief creative officer Dave Filoni will produce alongside Favreau. The announcement makes no mention of a "Mandalorian" Season 4, which suggests the movie will take the place of a fourth Disney+ outing, as previously rumored. The statement from Lucasfilm also confirms that "Ahsoka" Season 2 is currently in development.

No story details have been released as of yet, but given how "The Mandalorian" Season 3 ends, there are a lot of possibilities. The last we saw of Din and Grogu, they were enjoying some rest and relaxation at their new homestead on Nevarro. However, since Grogu is officially Din's Mandalorian apprentice now, he'll have to go on some proper adventures to come of age, as is custom. "I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created," Favreau said in a statement on StarWars.com. "The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting."