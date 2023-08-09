Pixar President Explains Why Elemental's Box-Office Success Has Finally Sparked

"Elemental" is finally flaming up at the box office.

The COVID-19 pandemic was an unprecedented time for cinemas, forcing multiplexes around the world to shutter their doors. In a bid to boost engagement on their newly launched streaming services, several studios like Disney, Paramount Pictures, and Warner Bros. decided to forgo theatrical releases for a number of their blockbusters in favor of streaming debuts. It was a move that made sense at the time, forcing studios to confront the shifting reality of the theatrical landscape and the uncertainty that the pandemic brought. Disney aggressively focused on this strategy, sending projects like Pixar's jazz-focused "Soul," the comedy "Luca," and the coming-of-age flick "Turning Red" to Disney+, among others. While this managerial decision certainly boosted Disney+'s clout among Pixar fans and parents eager to occupy their children, the move seemed short sighted.

With theatres open around the world and audiences eager to return to cinemas, Pixar gave "Lightyear" the theatrical green light, only to have the "Toy Story" spin-off crash and burn with a $218 million global gross against a budget of $200 million, per Reuters. Pixar's diminishing clout and goodwill seemed to impact "Elemental" as well, which debuted to a $29 million in mid June. Thanks to positive word of mouth, the film has grossed over $140 million domestically and boasts a worldwide cume north of $420 million, making it a modest hit for the animated juggernaut, signalling that Pixar isn't out of the animated race yet.

For Pixar President Jim Morris, it's the engaging narrative of "Elemental" that has animation fans filling up cinema halls months after its initial release. "It's rare you have an animated film that's a love story," Morris told Variety. "It has an immigration story, which is fundamentally American, but speaks to people in other cultures as well."