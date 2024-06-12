Inside Out 2 Review: Pixar's Masterpiece Gets A Moving But Underdeveloped Sequel

If I had a nickel for every time I reviewed a good-but-not-great 2024 sequel to a flat-out amazing 2015 film, I'd have two nickels, which isn't a lot, but it's weird that it's happened twice. "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" expanded upon "Mad Max: Fury Road" but couldn't hope to match its predecessor, and if there was any hope of "Inside Out 2" pulling off a "Toy Story 2"-level miracle, better to get your expectations in the "Incredibles 2"/"Monsters University" range — worthwhile family entertainment that hits the usual Pixar standard of quality animation and thoughtful storytelling, but not one of their instant classics.

Honestly, if you boil down the premise to "Pixar explores teen girls' emotional states," they already made the 10/10 version of "Inside Out 2" two years ago with "Turning Red" — a film that never quite got the celebration it deserved due to its Disney+ release and the, uh, let's say questionable online discourse that swarmed around it. But of course, there are many stories to tell about this subject matter, and "Inside Out 2" avoids feeling like the studio's repeating itself by addressing different concerns and digging more into the psychological mechanics that made the first movie so brilliant.

The thing with a premise and setting as great as "Inside Out" is that it always feels like it could go even deeper. As the internal life of Riley (Kensington Tallman) grows more complicated in the sequel, the more questions get raised, and for every perfect gag or spot-on observation, there's always some sort of missed opportunity. If Pixar's forced to move in a more sequel-heavy direction for the near future, the "Inside Out" series lends itself to further continuations because they can't run out of material here.