Inside Out 2 Trailer Debuts A Brand New Emotion Voiced By A Stranger Things Star

Fans finally have their first look at Pixar's latest follow-up with the inaugural teaser trailer for "Inside Out 2." Following in the footsteps of the studio's 2015 Oscar-winning effort, "Inside Out," the sequel continues exploring the ever-changing inner state of its adolescent protagonist, Riley, with the introduction of a troublesome new emotion whose voice belongs to a notable Netflix star.

The new clip begins with Riley's headquarters getting demolished, much to the surprise of Joy, Anger, Sadness, Disgust, and Fear. They later discover that their console has turned orange due to a new emotion, Anxiety, taking over. The awkward new character attempts to make a kind introduction, only to shock Riley's emotions even more when she implies that she's not the only new emotion on the block. The voice of Riley's newest persona should sound familiar to fans of "Stranger Things," as the character is played by none other than Maya Hawke, who famously portrays Robin Buckley on the hit Netflix series.

Anxiety is set to make quite the impression in "Inside Out 2," with director Kelsey Mann stating (via YouTube), "Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke, might be new to the crew, but she's not really the type to take a back seat. That makes a lot of sense if you think about it in terms of what goes on inside all our minds."