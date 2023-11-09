Inside Out 2 Trailer Debuts A Brand New Emotion Voiced By A Stranger Things Star
Fans finally have their first look at Pixar's latest follow-up with the inaugural teaser trailer for "Inside Out 2." Following in the footsteps of the studio's 2015 Oscar-winning effort, "Inside Out," the sequel continues exploring the ever-changing inner state of its adolescent protagonist, Riley, with the introduction of a troublesome new emotion whose voice belongs to a notable Netflix star.
The new clip begins with Riley's headquarters getting demolished, much to the surprise of Joy, Anger, Sadness, Disgust, and Fear. They later discover that their console has turned orange due to a new emotion, Anxiety, taking over. The awkward new character attempts to make a kind introduction, only to shock Riley's emotions even more when she implies that she's not the only new emotion on the block. The voice of Riley's newest persona should sound familiar to fans of "Stranger Things," as the character is played by none other than Maya Hawke, who famously portrays Robin Buckley on the hit Netflix series.
Anxiety is set to make quite the impression in "Inside Out 2," with director Kelsey Mann stating (via YouTube), "Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke, might be new to the crew, but she's not really the type to take a back seat. That makes a lot of sense if you think about it in terms of what goes on inside all our minds."
We know who will be replacing some previous voice actors as well
"Inside Out 2" was officially announced at Disney's D23 event in 2022. At the time, little was known about the sequel's plot other than that Riley was now a teenager and would have a new set of emotions to deal with. Similarly, the only names attached to the project at the time were director Kelsey Mann, screenwriter Meg LeFauve, and producer Mark Nielsen.
While Amy Poehler was set to make a comeback as protagonist Joy, the status of some of her co-stars was still up in the air. In particular, Mindy Kaling and Bill Hader were revealed to not be returning to their roles as Disgust and Fear due to salary conflicts. It remained unclear who would be taking their places, but with the new teaser for "Inside Out 2," we finally have our answer. Disgust will now be voiced by "Fast & Furious" and "NCIS" star Liza Lapira, while "Arrested Development" actor Tony Hale provides the new voice of Fear. Phyllis Smith and Lewis Black will be returning to their fan-favorite roles as Sadness and Anger, respectively.
This mix of old and new performers mirrors the premise of the film itself as Riley's longtime set of emotions contend with a new crop of feelings. Fans will get a chance to see the result of this blend when the film is released in June 2024.