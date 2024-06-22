Box Office Bombs You Have To Watch On Netflix Right Now

Streamers get a lot of flak these days — much of it arguably deserved. While these disruptive and unwieldy amalgamations of tech and entertainment have changed the film and television industry forever, they have also been charged by consumers and creators alike with dishing out lackluster TV residuals, prematurely canceling or entirely removing certain projects, and even refusing to release finished works in favor of getting a tax write-off. These days, it can be hard to see how they have any positive impact on the entertainment industry at large — except in perhaps one way.

Every year, so many films come and go theatrically that it's impossible to see each one. Whether due to poor marketing, unfortunate timing, or tough competition, even spectacular projects can fly completely under the radar before crashing in the crowded graveyard of box office bombs. Now with streamers like Netflix, however — where any bored subscriber can watch films for no extra cost — these underseen financial misfires have a chance to be revived as cult classics. All that stands between you and finding one of these hidden gems now is a Netflix subscription and decision paralysis — fortunately, Looper is here to help you out with the latter.