Why The Heck Do Streamers Keep Removing Original Content: How Netflix, Max, & More Decide

Something is rotten on your favorite streaming service.

With the advent of high-speed internet, consumers became interested in digesting content in more novel ways. Services like YouTube allow viewers worldwide to watch videos on demand with a few simple clicks. While there were several streaming and video-on-demand services available prior to YouTube, it was the future Google-owned video-sharing company that successfully planted the idea to the masses that entertainment could be consumed within seconds.

Then came Netflix, which confidently pivoted from DVD-by-mail into a streaming service, allowing viewers to watch their favorite shows and movies from any device with an internet connection. Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph, the co-founders of Netflix were pioneers, frontiersmen who changed the entire entertainment landscape. As Netflix began to grow, other media giants, like Disney and Paramount took notice, realizing that licensing out their content was the equivalent of succumbing to the competition. Netflix, in turn, had the foresight to realize that they had to produce their own content fast if they wanted to outlive legacy media.

Within years services like Max, Disney+, Paramount+, and more emerged as key players interested in taking a piece of the streaming pie. In a bid to draw in subscribers, studios and services began to pump out as much as they could, effectively reducing the labor of millions of creatives into content, commodities that could only succeed based on their ROI.

But the bubble has burst. Now, there's a chance that a TV show or movie your friend recommended, which was released exclusively on your favorite streaming service, isn't available to watch anymore As the streaming landscape continues to change Max, Disney+, and more have no choice but to remove original content to save as much money as possible. And we have none other than Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav to thank for giving Hollywood this idea.