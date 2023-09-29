Dumb Money Review: Dumb (But Fun) Movie

Thanks to the influence of Adam McKay, we are now faced with a neverending onslaught of political dramedies taking relatively recent events in the world of finance and government and putting a Hollywood spin on them. "Dumb Money" is the latest of these, documenting the Reddit gambit that saw a group of intrepid internet warriors sending the price of GameStop stock skyrocketing, leaving traditional financiers baffled and scrambling to restore the status quo. It's zippy and well-paced, but it's hard not to feel like it's much less revolutionary and clever than it thinks it is. The events of "Dumb Money" happened literally two years ago, but some of the stylistic choices make the movie feel like it'll be dated in a matter of months. Furthermore, the fact that this is so recent — and was so heavily covered at the time — begs the question: What point does a film like this really serve?

It's the middle of the pandemic, and pretty much everyone needs a win. Keith Gill (Paul Dano), a financial analyst living a quiet life in the Boston suburbs with his wife (Shailene Woodley) and daughter, is no exception. But while his day job is fairly conventional, he moonlights as an internet finance guru, one who develops an unexpected following when he convinces masses of Redditors to invest in GameStop, a stock he is convinced is undervalued and being shorted by all the major financial institutions. To the shock of pretty much everyone in his life, he's right on the money, and what was initially a small brigade of internet warriors turns into an entire movement, sending GameStop stock through the roof. Suddenly, everyone who invested is riding high on the rapidly increasing stock prices. But the longer it lasts, the more they start to wonder if they should hold the line — hoping that GameStop will continue earning them money — or cash in their chips. And more importantly, will they even be able to make that decision for themselves, or will hedge fund managers kneecap them in an effort to regulate the market to their advantage?