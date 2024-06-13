The Ending Of Inside Out 2 Explained

Contains spoilers for "Inside Out 2"

Disney/Pixar's 2015 animated feature film "Inside Out" starred comedian Amy Poehler as the voice of the emotion Joy, residing in the mind of 11-year-old girl Riley Andersen. Joy exists alongside the emotions Fear, Disgust, and Anger, but things get complicated when Sadness (voiced by Phyllis Smith) is introduced as one of Riley's new emotions. Throughout the first film, Joy tries to stymie Sadness and keep Riley joyful forever, until realizing the importance of Sadness and its role by the end.

"Inside Out" was a box-office smash and bona fide critical darling, inevitably leading Disney to capitalize on that success with a 2024 sequel, aptly titled "Inside Out 2." However, this sequel has much more right to exist than most Pixar cash-grab sequels (we're looking at you, "Finding Dory"), as it follows Riley (voiced by Kensington Tallman, replacing the original's Kaitlyn Dias) as she grows and matures into puberty, thus gaining more –- and consequently more complex – emotions to deal with.

These emotions include Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), and Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos). Anxiety eventually takes over Riley's mind and starts to misguidedly change Riley's core beliefs for the worse. Joy and the others must then once again journey through Riley's mind to save her from Anxiety's machinations. What happens in the end for Riley and the emotions residing within her? Are there any hints on a possible sequel as Riley enters adulthood? Keep reading to find out.