Things Only Adults Notice In Inside Out

The last few years have been a rollercoaster for Pixar Animation Studios. Between parent company disdain, critical ambivalence, box office struggles, and competition from rivals such as Sony Pictures Animation, it seems like the studio is having trouble navigating this new landscape. Where they used to produce masterpieces year after year, we're now going on nearly a decade without an unambiguously, inarguably classic original Pixar film.

Still, the fact that the last unambiguous classic in question was "Inside Out" is reason enough to remember that Pixar can never be counted out. Like the best Pixar films, it makes greatness look casual, to the point where we forget what a wild, bold swing it was because of how effortlessly it endeared itself to worldwide audiences. Unlike other excessively extended brands in the studio's catalog — such as the "Cars" franchise — "Inside Out" is a film that lends itself effortlessly to new stories. This makes the prospect of a sequel genuinely exciting.

While we wait for the Kelsey Mann-directed "Inside Out 2," let's take a closer look at all the details in "Inside Out" that make it such an enduring film not just for kids, but also for adults. Here are some of the things that you might only pick up on if your Headquarters had gotten the adult upgrade.