Inside Out 2 Will Fix A Major Flaw From The Original

If fans thought that it was a bit too simplistic for "Inside Out" to depict Riley with just five emotions, then they're not the only ones. Pixar Chief Creative Officer and "Inside Out" director Pete Docter also thinks that there is room to explore more emotions, which is what he and Kelsey Mann — the sequel's director — plan to do with "Inside Out 2."

In an interview with The Wrap, Docter explained that when they were researching "Inside Out," they found out that humans have five to 27 emotions. While they decided to feature only five in the first film, they want to do things a bit differently the second time around, this time broadening the scope in regard to the emotions they explore. In doing so, this will be more truthful to Riley's experience. Aside from this, the CCO didn't reveal any of the plot details for the sequel, but he did note that it was Mann who came to him with a pitch for a follow-up film.

"It was really poignant and very heartfelt, very personal to him," Docter said in reference to the pitch, "but also universal in that same way we were talking about before ... it's got a real great heart to it, a really great core that is central to some of these new emotions showing up. It's all connected."