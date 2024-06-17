Huge Actors We Can't Believe Were In Movies With A 0% Rotten Tomatoes Score

Very few actors have a perfect batting average. For one reason or another, even the best actors find themselves in the occasional clunker. On the flipside, there are also a number of very well-known actors who have a ridiculous number of rotten movies we've forgotten about. Then there are those who have made some truly terrible movies to the surprise of nobody. Would it shock you to know that Nicolas Cage and Eddie Murphy have each appeared in a movie that received the dreaded 0% on Rotten Tomatoes? Of course it wouldn't — in fact, you might even have trouble narrowing down which ones are the offending movies in each of their spotty filmographies.

Most actors that are household names fall somewhere in the middle of those two extremes, having an understandable mix of good-to-great movies and bad-to-awful movies under their belts. But there are some actors who have starred in a 0%-rated-on-Rotten-Tomatoes movie that might come as a surprise. These are the kind of actors who seem to be somewhat picky and make mostly good choices; when they are in a bad movie, it typically still has its fans or is at least mildly entertaining enough to have had a few critics go to bat for it. And that is usually the case with everyone in this feature — except for that one complete and utter misfire that is way beneath them.