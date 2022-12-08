Antonio Banderas Gives Shrek Fans Hope For A Fifth Movie

It's been over a decade since "Shrek Forever After" was released, and it seems as if every few years we get a tease about a "Shrek" reboot in the works, or a "Shrek 5" happening with the original cast, but neither has come to fruition. Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz have stated in the past that they'd be onboard for another film, and Mike Myers even told GQ in 2022, "If I had to do one 'Shrek' a year, I'd be thrilled." Supposedly there's a script all ready to go, but beyond that, nothing has ever been confirmed.

Antonio Banderas, on the other hand, recently stepped back into his "Shrek" character as Puss in Boots for a new film, "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," set to be released December 21. The character, who first showed up in "Shrek 2," has appeared in his own spin-off animated film, as well as a Netflix series that debuted in 2015. Banderas took the character more seriously than others may have because, as he told GQ, he realized that a hero character with a Spanish accent could help teach kids "that there are no good people and bad people depending on their race or their religion or their social status."

While Banderas is busy promoting his latest "Puss in Boots" film, a casual comment about "Shrek" has gotten fans buzzing.