Zack Snyder Wants To 'Fix' One Of His Worst Movies

Arguably no Hollywood director is more famous for post-release revisions and director's cuts than Zack Snyder. The slow-mo master will forever be linked to his penchant for creating multiple versions of his films, leaving his legion of loyal fans with ample ammunition to shoot down criticisms of the theatrical cuts. This is most notable in the case of "Zack Snyder's Justice League," which Warner Bros. regrets releasing.

There's also the Ultimate Edition of "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice." There's his ongoing Rebel Moon franchise at Netflix, which will include R-rated extended cuts set to be released after "Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver" later this year. And now, in an interview with Empire, Snyder said he'd also like to give the reparative treatment to one of his most maligned films: 2011's "Sucker Punch."

The topic came up while Snyder was answering fan questions, one of which asked what thing he'd like to change about a past film. "The only movie I would change is 'Sucker Punch,' because it never really got finished correctly," the director said. "Even the director's cut is not really the correct cut. It's really just an extended version. If I had the chance, I would fix that movie." According to Snyder, it's not just the desire and the vision that he has on hand. He also claims to have all the necessary footage and only needs someone to give him the go-ahead.