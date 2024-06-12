Beetlejuice Confirms If Beetlejuice Stars In Deadpool 3 Before Beetlejuice 2

It appears that "Deadpool 3" won't be as star-studded as we previously imagined. One of the most anticipated summer blockbusters this year, "Deadpool & Wolverine" is shaping up to be a major event for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first R-rated flick in the franchise, "Deadpool 3" appears to be another "Spider-Man: No Way Home"-level event in terms of cameos and crossovers. While audiences are eager to see who shows up in the Ryan Reynolds-led film, we know for certain that one pop culture icon won't be showing up. Taking to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Mr. Beetlejuice has confirmed that he won't be appearing in "Deadpool 3."

This tweet is in relation to the long-gestating rumor that Taylor Swift would be making her MCU debut in "Deadpool 3." The rumor, which has been circulating for nearly a year, was recently debunked by EW. Fans are no doubt disappointed that Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton), the titular star of the classic '80s comedy and the upcoming legacy sequel "Beetlejuice 2," won't be joining the MCU. "Why'd you have to go and ruin my day," questioned @BrowseHorror. "ARE YOU SERIOUS?! Might as well just skip the movie now," wrote @BigfootConnor.

The response to this news is, of course, in jest, poking fun at how Marvel fans continue to speculate over who'll appear in the "Deadpool" threequel. Beetlejuice, a Warner Bros. character, obviously wouldn't be in it, but his inclusion could have been perfect, as "Deadpool 3" debuts months before "Beetlejuice 2" — which surprisingly doesn't feature Geena Davis or Alec Baldwin.