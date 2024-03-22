The 5 Most Outrageous Deadpool 3 Cameo Rumors (That Might Be True)
"Deadpool & Wolverine's" story will leap across the multiverse, which may lead to some big-time characters and actors making their Marvel Cinematic Universe debuts.
Ryan Reynolds' "Deadpool" kept its cast of characters tight, to the point where it poked fun at the fact it featured barely any X-Men. The first movie focused mainly on establishing the titular Merc with a Mouth while featuring a small roster of characters, like the metal mutant Colossus (Jack Kesy) and the lesser-known Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand). Thanks in part to a significant budget increase, "Deadpool 2" expanded the franchise's cast, adding the likes of Domino (Zazie Beetz), Shatterstar (Lewis Tan), and Cable (Josh Brolin) to its ensemble. It also features some notable cameos, including Brad Pitt as the Vanisher, Bill Skarsgård as Zeitgeist, and appearances by several mutants from "X-Men: Apocalypse."
"Deadpool & Wolverine" is set to feature a handful of characters from both 20th Century Fox continuity and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, Tyler Mane's Sabretooth, and Aaron Stanford reprising his role as Pyro from the first live-action X-Men trilogy. In the film, Deadpool is captured by the Time Variance Authority and sent on a mission involving different timelines. Of course, there have been multiple reports about which heroes from alternate realities may make cameo appearances, from Jennifer Garner's Elektra to Henry Cavill potentially playing a variant of a major X-Man. Some of the rumors about the still-secret cast of "Deadpool & Wolverine" are incredibly outrageous — and, frankly, may also be completely true.
Jennifer Garner's Elektra may be born again
Jennifer Garner brought Elektra Natchios to the big screen in 2003's "Daredevil" before returning for her 2005 solo film, "Elektra." Garner portrays the iconic Marvel Comics assassin created by comic book legend Frank Miller, who first debuted in 1981's "Daredevil" #168. Unfortunately, both films were soundly panned by critics, and it appeared highly unlikely that Garner would ever wield the antihero's trademark sai again.
However, according to the Hollywood Reporter, Garner will reprise the role in "Deadpool & Wolverine." That said, when she was asked by Collider about her potential return as Elektra in the third Deadpool movie, Garner offered a coy response to the rumor, simply saying, "I don't know what you're talking about. What could you mean?"
While Elektra may seem like an odd choice to cameo in "Deadpool & Wolverine," she's tied to a particular part of the 20th Century Fox superhero universe that might not be represented in the film otherwise, as Ben Affleck is unlikely ever to play Daredevil again. Hopefully, Garner will be able to achieve what "Deadpool" managed to do for Ryan Reynolds' turn as the Merc without a Mouth in "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" and give a character who was largely done wrong in their initial appearance a chance to shine.
Henry Cavill enters the MCU as Wolverine
Henry Cavill is rumored to be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe after spending nearly a decade playing Superman in the now-dissolved DC Extended Universe. However, while some rumors suggest the talented actor will be portraying the British superhero Captain Britain, more recent reports link the "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice" star to appearing as a variant of a different X-Men character in "Deadpool & Wolverine."
According to Giant Freakin Robot, Henry Cavill plays a Wolverine variant, though the description they share (he reportedly wears a long brown coat) doesn't really narrow down which version of the hero he might portray. For now, Cavill's potential cameo is just a rumor and should be taken with a large grain of salt, as no major publication or trade has confirmed the report. It should be noted, though, that known scooper @CanWeGetSomeToast has also said Cavill playing a version of Wolverine is happening.
Audiences will likely have to wait until the release of "Deadpool & Wolverine" to see if Cavill appears in the film. Even a minor cameo could have significant implications for the future of the MCU and what character he could play, possibly indicating that the actor may be the new Wolverine in later "X-Men" movies. Or, like John Krasinksi playing Reed Richards in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," Cavill's Wolverine might just show up in a fun, smaller role that ultimately doesn't mean much for the hero's ultimate MCU casting.
Channing Tatum's Gambit may finally appear
Channing Tatum may finally get his long-awaited chance to appear as Gambit in "Deadpool & Wolverine."
Tatum has been linked to the card-wielding X-Man since 2015, as the "21 Jump Street" and "Magic Mike" actor was set to play the mutant in a solo Gambit film that was ultimately shelved. Tatum was very passionate about playing the thief-turned-superhero, offering numerous updates over the years regarding the project. But with the 20th Century Fox "X-Men" universe ending, it seemed this would become one of the most prominent casting "what ifs?" in recent memory. Fast-forward to now, and rumors, along with new evidence showing his usual stunt double is among the "Deadpool & Wolverine" cast, suggest that Tatum's Gambit will finally make his debut in the third Deadpool movie.
On Instagram, scooper @mytimetoshineh1 claims that Tatum filmed a cameo as Gambit for the upcoming superhero flick. The report was backed up by movie insider @CanWeGetToast on X (formerly Twitter), who added that Tatum will sport a comic-accurate suit in the film. Considering how long Tatum tried to make a Gambit movie happen, finally having the chance to play the fan-favorite mutant, even in a minor cameo role, is somewhat similar to Ryan Reynolds' longtime quest to get Deadpool off the ground after numerous failed efforts. Who knows? It might lead to Tatum taking over as Gambit when the X-Men finally make their anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe debut.
Is a surprise Blade return happening?
One of the wildest rumors about "Deadpool & Wolverine" is a possible appearance by the vampire hunter Blade. And not necessarily the Blade played by Mahershala Ali, who is slated to star in an upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe solo film, but potentially Wesley Snipes' version of the antihero who appeared in the "Blade" trilogy during the early 2000s.
According to scooper Daniel Richtman (via Patreon), a version of Blade may appear in "Deadpool & Wolverine." While the actor who will play the role isn't mentioned by name, considering that the movie will feature several characters that predate the MCU becoming a major success, Snipes coming back makes sense. It would also fit in with the time-jumping shenanigans of Deadpool and the Time Variance Authority. Or, if Marvel really wants to shock audiences, maybe we'll see Sticky Fingaz wield the sword again in a reprisal of his role on the syndicated "Blade" TV series.
Is it possible that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige will let Ali's Blade make his on-screen debut in a minor appearance in a movie with a huge cast? That would certainly be bizarre. When you factor in the fact that Ryan Reynolds co-starred in the original franchise's "Blade: Trinity" before becoming Deadpool, the potential for a bunch of meta jokes and fourth-wall breaking seems too good to pass up. So, if Blade does pop up in "Deadpool & Wolverine," it's hard to imagine he would be played by anyone other than Snipes.
Dafne Keen could return as X-23 (or even Wolverine)
One of the most exciting rumors for "Deadpool & Wolverine" suggests Laura Kinney (Dafne Keen) will play a part in the film, reprising her role as the clone/daughter of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine from "Logan."
Scooper @CanWeGetToast shared last year that Keen was in talks to return as a grown-up version of the character before the recent writer's strike put an end to negotiations with Marvel. While there haven't been any new reports since the strike ended, Keen returning to the role could serve as a potential set-up to include the hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She could debut either as an older version of her "Logan" incarnation or as a variant, perhaps even using the Wolverine identity, a moniker the character took over in the comics and still uses to this day.
That said, bringing Keen back may be a bit risky as it would allude further to "Logan's" storyline, which concluded Jackman's time as Wolverine. However, the actor has stated that "Deadpool & Wolverine" won't mess with the events of that film. "It's all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines," Jackman told Variety. "Now we can go back because, you know, it's science. So, I don't have to screw with the 'Logan' timeline, which was important to me. And I think probably to the fans too."