The Real Reason Vinnie Jones Won't Return As Marvel's Juggernaut In Deadpool 3

Vinnie Jones helped bring the villain Juggernaut to the big screen in "X-Men: The Last Stand," marking the first live-action adaptation of the character. However, those hoping he will appear in the upcoming "Deadpool & Wolverine" film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are in for some disappointment.

Jones played Cain Marko aka Juggernaut in the third "X-Men" film in the original 20th Century Fox trilogy. The indestructible comic book character was set to appear in "X-Men: Days of Future Past," played by Josh Helman, but the initial idea never made it into the project. Meanwhile, Juggernaut also appeared in "Deadpool 2," with Ryan Reynolds providing the voice and some of the motion capture.

With several past 20th Century Fox Marvel characters rumored to pop up in "Deadpool & Wolverine," Jones, who currently is starring in Guy Ritchie's "The Gentlemen" sequel TV series for Netflix, told Yahoo UK he was asked to return but couldn't reach a deal to appear in the film. "Funnily enough I just got asked to do 'Deadpool,' the new one now, and I spoke to the director and I just said it's such a drama putting that suit on mentally and physically," he said. "It had its mental toll as well because you're in it and you can't do anything all day, you can only drink through a straw. So we couldn't strike the deal for 'Deadpool [and Wolverine].'"