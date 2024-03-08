The Real Reason Vinnie Jones Won't Return As Marvel's Juggernaut In Deadpool 3
Vinnie Jones helped bring the villain Juggernaut to the big screen in "X-Men: The Last Stand," marking the first live-action adaptation of the character. However, those hoping he will appear in the upcoming "Deadpool & Wolverine" film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are in for some disappointment.
Jones played Cain Marko aka Juggernaut in the third "X-Men" film in the original 20th Century Fox trilogy. The indestructible comic book character was set to appear in "X-Men: Days of Future Past," played by Josh Helman, but the initial idea never made it into the project. Meanwhile, Juggernaut also appeared in "Deadpool 2," with Ryan Reynolds providing the voice and some of the motion capture.
With several past 20th Century Fox Marvel characters rumored to pop up in "Deadpool & Wolverine," Jones, who currently is starring in Guy Ritchie's "The Gentlemen" sequel TV series for Netflix, told Yahoo UK he was asked to return but couldn't reach a deal to appear in the film. "Funnily enough I just got asked to do 'Deadpool,' the new one now, and I spoke to the director and I just said it's such a drama putting that suit on mentally and physically," he said. "It had its mental toll as well because you're in it and you can't do anything all day, you can only drink through a straw. So we couldn't strike the deal for 'Deadpool [and Wolverine].'"
Who might be appearing in Deadpool & Wolverine?
Vinnie Jones might not appear in "Deadpool & Wolverine," but the actor admitted to Yahoo UK that he loves the franchise. " ... Deadpool's my favorite movie of all f***ing time, more or less," he said. I really wanted to do it, but they didn't have the budget to put me in the suit." Neither Marvel nor Ryan Reynolds has confirmed Jones' offer or rejection.
Despite the old version of Juggernaut not appearing in the upcoming project, several former 20th Century Fox heroes are reportedly set to join Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. "Deadpool & Wolverine" will bring back a key "X-Men" villain after nearly two decades, with Aaron Stanford's Pyro seen during the Super Bowl trailer. Meanwhile, action-packed set photos showed Tyler Mane's Sabretooth will appear in the film. Jennifer Garner's Elektra from the Ben Affleck-starring "Daredevil" film and her own self-titled 2005 spin-off is also rumored to be in the movie, although that hasn't been officially confirmed.
Even if Jones' Juggernaut isn't in "Deadpool & Wolverine," it's possible the version portrayed by Reynolds in "Deadpool 2" could take his place if needed. However, considering Jones is a self-proclaimed "Deadpool" fan, it's equally possible his response is just a smokescreen to avoid another potential cameo from leaking. Viewers will have to wait and see if he's telling the truth.