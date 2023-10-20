MCU Rumor May Reveal Taylor Swift's Deadpool 3 Role - And It's Not Dazzler
On the heels of the blockbuster opening of the dazzling "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" concert film in theaters worldwide, news from a Hollywood insider has surfaced claiming who the hit musician, singer and songwriter will play in "Deadpool 3." However, it's not in the role fans were speculating about.
According to @MyTimeToShineHello in an October 19 post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the insider simply stated, "She's playing herself" in "Deadpool 3." The post was a follow-up to an October 18 X post on the platform by @MyTimeToShineHello, who said, "She's in the movie but she's not playing Dazzler." The insider's October 18 post was in response to another user's post that reported "Deadpool 3" director Shawn Levy said "no comment" to The Wrap regarding Swift's rumored appearance as Dazzler.
The mutant Dazzler is the alter-ego of Alison Blaire, a protagonist in X-Men comic book lore who has the power to turn sounds into light and yes, happens to be a gifted singer. Dazzler was previously played in live-action by Halston Sage and sings briefly in the 2019 X-Men film "Dark Phoenix."
The speculation over Swift and Deadpool's first foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe began to swirl in August when T-Swift rumors teased her dazzling role. The excitement continued to mount in early October when prolific graphic designer Boss Logic posted a "Deadpool 3" concept Design that enlisted Swift as the X-Men's Dazzler. The design seemed tailor-made for Swift in that it involved a heavily-sequined costume much like the outfits she wears in concert.
Dazzler wouldn't mark the first time Swift plays a character on the big screen
Whether the rumors prove to be true that she will be appearing as herself in the film, Taylor Swift recently fueled her Marvel cameo rumors with an unexpected "Deadpool 3" reunion at a Kansas City Chiefs game. Swift gathered with the film's stars, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, on October 1 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as she cheered on her boyfriend, Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce.
If @MyTimeToShineHello's rumor turns out to be false and Swift appears as Dazzler or some role in "Deadpool 3," it wouldn't be the first time Swift plays a character on the big screen. After making her film debut in a small supporting turn in the 2010 romantic comedy drama "Valentine's Day," Swift voiced a role for the 2012 animated feature "The Lorax." Swift's other film roles include the 2014 sci-fi drama "The Giver" and the 2019 film adaptation of the smash Broadway musical "Cats."
Most recently, Swift turned up in a small supporting role in the 2022 historical comedy drama "Amsterdam," featuring a large ensemble cast including Christian Bale, John David Washington, and Margot Robbie.