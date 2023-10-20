MCU Rumor May Reveal Taylor Swift's Deadpool 3 Role - And It's Not Dazzler

On the heels of the blockbuster opening of the dazzling "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" concert film in theaters worldwide, news from a Hollywood insider has surfaced claiming who the hit musician, singer and songwriter will play in "Deadpool 3." However, it's not in the role fans were speculating about.

According to @MyTimeToShineHello in an October 19 post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the insider simply stated, "She's playing herself" in "Deadpool 3." The post was a follow-up to an October 18 X post on the platform by @MyTimeToShineHello, who said, "She's in the movie but she's not playing Dazzler." The insider's October 18 post was in response to another user's post that reported "Deadpool 3" director Shawn Levy said "no comment" to The Wrap regarding Swift's rumored appearance as Dazzler.

The mutant Dazzler is the alter-ego of Alison Blaire, a protagonist in X-Men comic book lore who has the power to turn sounds into light and yes, happens to be a gifted singer. Dazzler was previously played in live-action by Halston Sage and sings briefly in the 2019 X-Men film "Dark Phoenix."

The speculation over Swift and Deadpool's first foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe began to swirl in August when T-Swift rumors teased her dazzling role. The excitement continued to mount in early October when prolific graphic designer Boss Logic posted a "Deadpool 3" concept Design that enlisted Swift as the X-Men's Dazzler. The design seemed tailor-made for Swift in that it involved a heavily-sequined costume much like the outfits she wears in concert.