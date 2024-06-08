Deadpool And Wolverine Teaser Confirms A Huge X-Men Villain - And A Big, Fat Lie

As "Deadpool & Wolverine" edges ever closer to theaters, all eyes are on just about any bit of footage fans can find to determine who else will be joining Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman) in their long-anticipated team-up. From rumors of Wesley Snipes' Blade returning to Jennifer Garner denying an appearance as Elektra (even though we don't believe her), the cameo counter could very well be entering triple digits by the time credits roll. One person who promised he wouldn't be on the guest list is Vinnie Jones, who made a one-time appearance as Juggernaut in "X-Men: The Last Stand" and confirmed in March that he wouldn't be back for seconds. The recent preview, however, suggests otherwise.

After explaining that getting back in the suit put him off a cameo, there's now strong evidence Jones will be appearing in the film after all, thanks to some frame-by-frame investigating. Amidst the carnage of the new trailer, a figure looking exactly like Jones' Juggernaut can be seen in the background at the 22-second mark (look behind the first gun barrel being lowered), increasing speculation that Jones could be one of many keeping quiet about returning to the franchise. Then again, it could be a case of some CGI trickery being applied for the final product, like the Juggernaut that appeared in "Deadpool 2."