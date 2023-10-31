Alec Baldwin & Geena Davis Won't Be In Beetlejuice 2 (Probably) - Here's Why

Reboots and nostalgic sequels have saturated Hollywood to an overwhelming degree, but even so, there is always room for gothic director, Tim Burton, to return to form. After years of VFX-heavy films like "Alice In Wonderland" and "Dumbo," the director is finally committing to releasing "Beetlejuice 2," which boasts that it will harken back to the original in the best way possible.

"I tried to strip everything and go back to the basics of working with good people and actors and puppets. It was kind of like going back to why I liked making movies," Burton told The Independent. But while many actors from the first film are reprising their roles, there is a glaring absence.

The inciting characters from the first movie, Barbara and Adam, are reportedly not expected to reappear. Portrayed by Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin respectively, abandoning these characters is admittedly understandable. Baldwin's legal troubles following the tragic death on the set of "Rust" are just one reason why the ghost family may not be included. According to Davis, there is one logical reason why she couldn't play Barbara in a sequel.