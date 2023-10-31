Alec Baldwin & Geena Davis Won't Be In Beetlejuice 2 (Probably) - Here's Why
Reboots and nostalgic sequels have saturated Hollywood to an overwhelming degree, but even so, there is always room for gothic director, Tim Burton, to return to form. After years of VFX-heavy films like "Alice In Wonderland" and "Dumbo," the director is finally committing to releasing "Beetlejuice 2," which boasts that it will harken back to the original in the best way possible.
"I tried to strip everything and go back to the basics of working with good people and actors and puppets. It was kind of like going back to why I liked making movies," Burton told The Independent. But while many actors from the first film are reprising their roles, there is a glaring absence.
The inciting characters from the first movie, Barbara and Adam, are reportedly not expected to reappear. Portrayed by Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin respectively, abandoning these characters is admittedly understandable. Baldwin's legal troubles following the tragic death on the set of "Rust" are just one reason why the ghost family may not be included. According to Davis, there is one logical reason why she couldn't play Barbara in a sequel.
Being ghosts would cause an issue
Some actors may have reservations about returning to fan-favorite roles, but not Geena Davis. Known for such films as "A League of Their Own" and "Thelma & Louise," the actor has many notable characters. And all of them are fair game to return to.
"I want to play every character I've ever played again," Davis confessed to People in 2022 during an interview for her memoir. But returning to the role of Barbara, the charming homeowner who dies at the beginning of "Beetlejuice," is easier said than done. Davis acknowledged this, noting: "I have a feeling that ghosts don't age." In a universe populated by the dead, this could confuse the narrative. However, the same can't be said for Michael Keaton, who is returning to play the titular character.
Even while he was reportedly hesitant about returning to the role, there is no movie without Beetlejuice. The film also has the added benefit of caking him with makeup and ghoulish costuming to distract from the fact that he is aged. One could even argue because he is a poltergeist, he would have the ability to change his appearance, and being Beetlejuice is hard living. There is no denying that there are significant obstacles to bringing Davis back to the fold, but there's always a way — especially in a Tim Burton feature. In a universe full of sandworms and elaborate dance sequences, anything is possible. Even more than one poltergeist.