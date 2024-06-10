The Tragic True Life Story Of Vanna White

A common but still often tragic event that can occur in any young child's life is the divorce or separation of their parents. It can be a difficult time for kids who may blame themselves or are unsure what is happening. Yet that was the situation that Vanna White found herself in during her childhood.

Born in 1957 to Joan Marie and Miguel Angel Rosich in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, White's parents divorced while she was still young, with some sources suggesting she wasn't even a year old at the time of the separation. Being so young possibly meant that White had little to no memory of the events and that it didn't affect her significantly.

After her mother remarried, White formed a close bond with her stepfather, Herbert Stackley White Jr. She eventually adopted his surname as her own, dropping the family name of her biological father — which has Spanish and Puerto Rican origins – and continuing to live in North Myrtle Beach with her mother and stepfather. It isn't clear if White had any contact with Rosich after the divorce or if he was involved in her life, as she has not spoken about him publicly.