Pat Sajak To Retire From Wheel Of Fortune After Four Decades
"Wheel of Fortune" has been a staple of the game show world since 1975, standing alongside other titans such as "Jeopardy!" and "The Price is Right." Pat Sajak and Vanna White have stood at the forefront of it in some form or fashion for the bulk of that time, watching along as contestants win big money and prizes or sadly lose all they've worked for. However, this tried and true formula is about to change, with Pat Sajak announcing that his "Wheel of Fortune" tenure is about to come to a close in the near future.
"Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," Sajak wrote in a statement, which was posted on his Twitter page on June 12. He continues, noting that it has been a wonderful ride hosting the beloved program over the past four decades and that he'll have more to tell the world about his departure in the coming months. Sajak concludes by thanking "Wheel of Fortune" viewers and fans. At the time of publication, there's no word on who's on deck to replace him.
As it turns out, though, Sajak isn't totally finished with "Wheel of Fortune" once Season 41 concludes.
Sajak will remain a part of the Wheel of Fortune family after his hosting retirement
In the wake of Pat Sajak's "Wheel of Fortune" retirement announcement, Suzanne Prete — the Executive Vice President of Game Shows at Sony Pictures Television — put out a statement to honor the TV icon's goodbye. She said, "As the host of 'Wheel of Fortune,' Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years. We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years." She adds that the upcoming season will honor Sajak's tenure on the small-screen favorite, celebrating his remarkable run.
Prete also noted in her statement that Sajak isn't totally done with "Wheel of Fortune" once his on-screen work wraps up with Season 41. She shared that before he goes into full-on retirement from the series, he will serve as a consultant on "Wheel of Fortune" in the first three years after he finishes as the show's host (via The Hollywood Reporter). Thus, even though he won't be the one on stage for each new game, his influence will continue to be felt on each and every episode for a few more years.
The legacies of "Wheel of Fortune" and Pat Sajak will be forever intertwined. Once his final season is over, his presence on the legendary game show will be missed by fans everywhere.