Pat Sajak To Retire From Wheel Of Fortune After Four Decades

"Wheel of Fortune" has been a staple of the game show world since 1975, standing alongside other titans such as "Jeopardy!" and "The Price is Right." Pat Sajak and Vanna White have stood at the forefront of it in some form or fashion for the bulk of that time, watching along as contestants win big money and prizes or sadly lose all they've worked for. However, this tried and true formula is about to change, with Pat Sajak announcing that his "Wheel of Fortune" tenure is about to come to a close in the near future.

"Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," Sajak wrote in a statement, which was posted on his Twitter page on June 12. He continues, noting that it has been a wonderful ride hosting the beloved program over the past four decades and that he'll have more to tell the world about his departure in the coming months. Sajak concludes by thanking "Wheel of Fortune" viewers and fans. At the time of publication, there's no word on who's on deck to replace him.

As it turns out, though, Sajak isn't totally finished with "Wheel of Fortune" once Season 41 concludes.