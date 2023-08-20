The Boys: What Black Noir's Season 4 Return Could Mean For Homelander

After leaked photos from the set of "The Boys" Season 4 revealed in October 2022 that Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) is likely to return in the next highly anticipated batch of episodes, fans are wondering how that's even possible and what it means for Homelander (Antony Starr). Fans undoubtedly recall Black Noir's brutal death at Homelander's hands last season, so how could he be returning, and what will it mean for the red, white, and blue villain?

"The Boys" showrunner Eric Kripke has confirmed Black Noir's return, saying that it will be a different character wearing Black Noir's suit. However, Mitchell will remain under the mask since he was never shown as Black Noir on-screen. The younger version of the character fans saw in flashbacks during Season 3 was played by a different actor, Fritzy-Klevans Destine.

Fans of "The Boys" comic book series are probably a step ahead here since they'll recall that the Black Noir of the comics was actually a clone of Homelander tasked by Vought with killing him should he step out of line. When framing Homelander for crimes didn't result in an order to kill his target, Black Noir went mad. In those comics, Black Noir is revealed to be the real perpetrator of Becca Butcher's assault, and many other horrifying actions thought to be Homelander's doing.

Obviously, we've seen that the Black Noir of the TV series is not a Homelander clone. But it remains possible that "The Boys" will still borrow from the comics for Season 4's Black Noir plot.