The Boys: 5 Supes Way Too Offensive To Appear In Live-Action (We Hope)

Tek-Knight is "The Boys" answer to both Batman and Iron Man, a wealthy Supe who was a member of the Payback superteam, the second most powerful squad of heroes behind The Seven.

The armored hero has no powers, using a suit of armor and his near-unlimited resources to become one of the more recognizable Supes in "The Boys" universe. So, what makes the character so offensive? Well, Tek Knight is revealed to have a brain tumor that leads to him having the need to have sex with both people and inanimate objects to such a degree that he literally can't stop having intercourse in whatever way he can get it. Eventually, the impulses from the tumor take over his entire life, and Tek Knight dies after hallucinating and believing he saved the Earth by having sex with an asteroid — which was all a figment of his imagination. In reality, he died after getting hit in the head by a wheelbarrow.

There are rumors that Tek Knight is coming to "The Boys" in Season 4, with speculation Jeffrey Dean Morgan will portray the armored Supe. The character has also been mentioned throughout "The Boys" first three seasons in Easter Eggs but has never appeared. While Tek Knight showing up seems inevitable, it would be pretty shocking if they presented him as the sex-addicted hero from the comics. Much like Soldier Boy's transition from the comics to the show, changing the character's personality seems like the right step to take.