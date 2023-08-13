The Boys: 5 Supes Way Too Offensive To Appear In Live-Action (We Hope)
Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of suicide, sexual violence, and brutal violence.
"The Boys" comic book is no stranger to portraying some gratuitous graphic violence and offensive content, as the series attempted to deconstruct the superhero genre from the most over-the-top viewpoint imaginable. In Garth Ennis and Darrick Robertson's satire of the superhero genre, the Supes (the series' slang for "superhero") were created to parody some of the most iconic characters in comics. Homelander is a fully-deranged Superman, Jack from Jupiter is a depraved version of Martian Manhunter, Queen Maeve is a deconstruction of Wonder Woman, etc.
Initially focusing on deconstructing DC Comics heroes (and originally being published by DC under the company's Wildstorm imprint), "The Boys" made sure to give readers twisted interpretations of archetypes of heroes they already knew. As a result, the comic book introduced some of the most offensive characters ever put to the page. Some of them are so disgusting, frankly, that we hope never to see them get the live-action treatment in the hit adaptation of the comic, barring a significant overhaul to their personalities, origins, and actions. Here are five characters from "The Boys" comic book universe that should be too offensive to appear on Prime Video's "The Boys."
Malchemical is one of the comic's most messed up Supes
Malchemical is "The Boys" take on the DC Comics hero Metamorpho, with the Supe possessing similar elemental shapeshifting powers to the classic DC hero. Sadly, Malchemical doesn't use his powers for good but instead uses them to torment his fellow heroes. In one of the most upsetting arcs of the series, Malchemical is demoted from Team Titanic after sexually assaulting one of his former teammates by taking on the form of her boyfriend. As a result, Malchemical finds himself on one of the lower-level teams, Super Duper, a group of mentally disabled Supes who strive to do the right thing, even if they are underpowered as a group. Malchemical doesn't play nice with his new teammates, referring to them with slurs and continually terrorizing them for his own entertainment. After tormenting his teammates, Malchemical is killed by Billy Butcher, taking one of the most dangerous and evil Supes off the map.
While "The Boys" television series could bring Malchemical into the fold, it would have to involve some major changes as he represents everything that people didn't like about the comic. He's unfiltered and edgy and commits sexual violence to those who oppose him, all for a story with no redeeming qualities. He would need to be changed significantly if he ever appeared in live-action, as having a Supe abuse mentally disabled heroes like Malchemical did in the original story would go over a line even the show shouldn't want to cross.
Tek Knight's addiction goes too far
Tek-Knight is "The Boys" answer to both Batman and Iron Man, a wealthy Supe who was a member of the Payback superteam, the second most powerful squad of heroes behind The Seven.
The armored hero has no powers, using a suit of armor and his near-unlimited resources to become one of the more recognizable Supes in "The Boys" universe. So, what makes the character so offensive? Well, Tek Knight is revealed to have a brain tumor that leads to him having the need to have sex with both people and inanimate objects to such a degree that he literally can't stop having intercourse in whatever way he can get it. Eventually, the impulses from the tumor take over his entire life, and Tek Knight dies after hallucinating and believing he saved the Earth by having sex with an asteroid — which was all a figment of his imagination. In reality, he died after getting hit in the head by a wheelbarrow.
There are rumors that Tek Knight is coming to "The Boys" in Season 4, with speculation Jeffrey Dean Morgan will portray the armored Supe. The character has also been mentioned throughout "The Boys" first three seasons in Easter Eggs but has never appeared. While Tek Knight showing up seems inevitable, it would be pretty shocking if they presented him as the sex-addicted hero from the comics. Much like Soldier Boy's transition from the comics to the show, changing the character's personality seems like the right step to take.
G-Men turned Professor X into a monster
John Godolkin may appear (or at least be mentioned) in the upcoming "Gen V" spinoff of "The Boys," so including him on this list might seem odd. However, given his troubled storylines in the comics, the character basically has to be entirely revamped in order to work in the live-action universe.
In the comics, Godolkin is the leader of the G-Men, "The Boys" version of the X-Men. However, instead of trying to create a better world for his students, Godolkin is a straight-up monster and one of the most detestable characters in the entire universe. Godolkin formed the G-Men and its other related superteams by kidnapping and abusing the children he abducted. His treatment of the Supes is so incredibly messed up to the point where, if the live-action "Gen V' series directly adapts his comic persona, it will be a massive mistake. No one wants to see a version of the X-Men with a sexual abuser leading the team. It was a storyline that, even in the extremely edgy world of "The Boys," felt like too much.
Oh Father is beyond redemption
Oh Father only makes a small handful of appearances in "The Boys," but he quickly proves to be a total scumbag and abuser. Oh Father helps lead the Capes for Christ, a religious sect among the Supes. He is one of Homelander's biggest supporters during the powerful Supe's last stand at the White House towards the end of the series. However, revelations throughout the comic show what a monster Oh Father really is, and why he should never get the live-action treatment.
Oh Father leads a group of kid Supes called the Sidekick Twelve, and it's strongly implied that Oh Father is sexually abusing the young heroes. He is even confronted about the allegations by a journalist after medical examinations of his wards were leaked to the public. There are few redeeming qualities about Oh Father, and seeing him die during the military's efforts to stop Homelander during his White House attack is a moment readers likely cheered for. But given the character's dark actions, even if they're mainly implied, he doesn't need to appear in "The Boys" television series unless his appalling connection with the Sidekick Twelve is dropped entirely and Oh Father's history is completely rewritten.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
The original version of Black Noir is better left unexplored
Black Noir has become a fan-favorite character with "The Boys" audience; however, his original comic book counterpart is much different from the version of the Supe that the show crafted.
In the comics, Black Noir is initially a stoic but incredibly deadly hero and a vital member of The Seven. But when Homelander loses control after being implicated in eating children and other horrible deeds he has no memory of, he becomes enraged, killing the President of the United States. It's soon revealed that Black Noir is a clone of Homelander and was the one committing crimes ranging from cannibalism to sexual assault while dressed as the patriotic-themed Supe. The revelation leads to the death of Homelander at Black Noir's hands, before the clone is taken out in a brutal fashion by a cooperative effort between the military and Billy Butcher.
Considering Black Noir exists and is active in "The Boys" live-action universe, including him here might seem odd, but the version we've seen is a completely different character. He's not secretly a Homelander clone like he is in the comics, a version of the hero that would be too offensive to ever appear on the show. The ship has likely sailed on this story arc, and that's probably for the best. The show's Black Noir, though currently dead, is the most beloved version of the character for a reason. The comic version was a straight-up monster, a dark reflection of the most powerful Supe in the universe who is too vile to be recreated in live-action.