The Boys Season 4 Trailer Teases The Roles Of Two Dangerous New Supes
The debut trailer for "The Boys" Season 4 teases two mysterious and dangerous new superheroes.
After months of anticipation, Amazon Prime Video has finally debuted the first look at "The Boys" Season 4. In the show's previous season, tensions between the titular vigilante group and the devious Homelander (Antony Starr) continued to remain at an all-time high. Unfortunately for the Boys, Homelander is now more powerful than ever, having the ability to do whatever he wants — with little to no repercussions. Homelander's followers have now found an enemy in Starlight (Erin Moriarty), who is all but done with Vought's superheroic shenanigans.
In the trailer, audiences see Homelander and Starlight's fandom duel, echoing real-life politics. The first look's most interesting part, however, is the introduction of the new superheroes. Audiences briefly see Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) and Firecracker (Valorie Curry) in the trailer supporting Homelander at one of his events. Before the trailer's release, it was unclear where Sister Sage and Firecracker's allegiance lay. While it remains to be seen just how prominent the two new superheroes are, it's interesting that both are in cahoots with Homelander in one way or another.
Sister Sage specifically seems to be on Homelander's side, telling the Superman-like character about how to manipulate his fans to assert control. The gun-toting Firecracker, meanwhile, seems to be promoting something called "Truth Bomb," though it's unclear what exactly it is.
Who are the mysterious new superheroes?
Concrete character details on both Sister Sage and Firecracker are slim. Per the trailer, we can gauge that their allegiance lies directly with Homelander (Starr) and his ardent, extremely vocal followers. With them joining the superhero on stage at an event, it's fair to consider these two heroes as Homelander supporters — which means they're probably going to be extremely evil, just like their leader. Yikes.
Sister Sage, in particular, looks like someone who is helping Homelander scheme. Seeing as Homelander is brash and lacks patience, it makes sense for him to have an advisor of sorts who helps him make strategic plays, especially now that Vought doesn't really matter to him. In most cases, we could look towards "The Boys" graphic novels to understand who these two superheroes are... but they've been created specifically for the series. Fans are specifically excited to see Sister Sage, especially after her monologue was center stage in the trailer. "So this Sister Sage will be Lady [Macbeth[ to Homelander," suggested Reddit user u/Are_We_Coolio.
Back in 2022, series showrunner Eric Kripke teased both Firecracker and Sister Sage on X, formerly known as Twitter. "These new Supes are some of the best & craziest ever written for #TheBoys," the creative shared. "You are going to love them. And by love, I mean be absolutely horrified & a tiny bit nauseous."
Sister Sage and Firecracker will make their debut in "The Boys" Season 4, which debuts in 2024.