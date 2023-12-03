The Boys Season 4 Trailer Teases The Roles Of Two Dangerous New Supes

The debut trailer for "The Boys" Season 4 teases two mysterious and dangerous new superheroes.

After months of anticipation, Amazon Prime Video has finally debuted the first look at "The Boys" Season 4. In the show's previous season, tensions between the titular vigilante group and the devious Homelander (Antony Starr) continued to remain at an all-time high. Unfortunately for the Boys, Homelander is now more powerful than ever, having the ability to do whatever he wants — with little to no repercussions. Homelander's followers have now found an enemy in Starlight (Erin Moriarty), who is all but done with Vought's superheroic shenanigans.

In the trailer, audiences see Homelander and Starlight's fandom duel, echoing real-life politics. The first look's most interesting part, however, is the introduction of the new superheroes. Audiences briefly see Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) and Firecracker (Valorie Curry) in the trailer supporting Homelander at one of his events. Before the trailer's release, it was unclear where Sister Sage and Firecracker's allegiance lay. While it remains to be seen just how prominent the two new superheroes are, it's interesting that both are in cahoots with Homelander in one way or another.

Sister Sage specifically seems to be on Homelander's side, telling the Superman-like character about how to manipulate his fans to assert control. The gun-toting Firecracker, meanwhile, seems to be promoting something called "Truth Bomb," though it's unclear what exactly it is.