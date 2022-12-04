Who Is Gen V's John Godolkin?

When considering beloved superhero team leaders, the options are endless. Charles Xavier rescues lost mutant children and teaches them at a school for the gifted. Nick Fury may be slightly more hardline in his pursuits, but he still has honorable intentions in uniting The Avengers. But when viewers are introduced to the leader of the G-Men, don't expect it to be heartwarming. Typical of the world of "The Boys," John Godolkin is a despicable outright villain.

A clear reference to the X-Men of Marvel fame, the G-Men are a superhero team united by one person. Unfortunately for the characters of "The Boys," Godolkin is no Professor X. Instead of being driven by a sense of altruism, you will find no redeeming qualities in this team leader. While Professor X only wants to help young mutants, Godolkin only wants to take advantage of the G-Men. Abducting children from their homes at a young age, Godolkin sexually abuses them as a way to indoctrinate them into his service. His grooming and abuse are so severe that his former victims even join in on the assault of new G-Men recruits. And like Homelander working for Vought, Godolkin's activities are accepted simply because his team is one of the best.

