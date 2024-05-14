Why Sauron Looks Different In The Rings Of Power Season 2 Teaser Trailer

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is emerging from a hiatus that lasted over a year and a half. For the first time since October 2022, we have new footage thanks to a nearly 2-minute long teaser trailer — and a surprising percentage of that footage focuses not just on the Rings of Power themselves but on the mastermind behind their creation: the Dark Lord Sauron (Charlie Vickers).

At this point in Sauron's story arc, he isn't the terrifying Dark Lord that we all know so well from "The Lord of the Rings." Amazon Studios' show is set during the Second Age, when Sauron is still finding his way to the top, and the trailer introduces a new form of the villain that looks different from anything we've seen before.

The Second Age is the era when Sauron steps into the shoes of the previous Dark Lord Morgoth (who is defeated at the end of the First Age). That means "The Rings of Power" is chronicling the rise of Sauron, a process that involves the Dark Lord taking on several different personas and forms. The Halbrand persona of Season 1 was completely made up for the show and Human in form. This new, long-haired, pointy-eared iteration of the antagonist that we see in the teaser ditches the mortal appearance for one that is more in line with an Elf. It is more book-accurate, too.