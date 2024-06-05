Nenya Business: Galadriel's Ring Of Power In Season 2 & Why It's So Important

In the lead up to "The Rings of Power" Season 2, Amazon Studios is dropping a string of breadcrumbs teasing how the story will develop. One element that will be a major yet unsurprising factor is the presence of the show's titular jewelry. We see the initial creation of the three Elven Rings of Power at the end of Season 1. There are still 17 more Rings of Power to come, including the One Ring to rule them all, and you can bet your bottom dollar that we're going to see them all sooner rather than later.

A quote from executive producer Lindsey Weber in Empire Magazine's July edition (via Screen Rant) went into further detail about how one of these rings will shape Season 2. "It's a very special moment when Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) finally gets to put on her ring, Nenya. Something we hope we've captured in cinematic fashion at the opening of Season 2," she said. "This season we get to play with some of the storytelling around what the rings do and, I think most importantly, what they do to our characters when they're wearing them. They change people in ways that might be good, and ways that might be less good. [We see] a real different side to Galadriel."

Nenya is the same ring that Galadriel wields several thousand years later during the War of the Ring. She even personally takes it with her into the West at the end of the movie. What is this ring, why is it so important, and why is it one of the primary things (along with Galadriel's hair) that defines the character throughout Tolkien's writings? Let's dive in.