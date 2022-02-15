The Source Material For Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Isn't What You Think

"Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has been a hotly anticipated series since it was first announced back in 2017. Of course, any return to the beloved world of Middle-earth is going to be a significant moment in pop culture circles. However, details pertaining to Amazon's upcoming series have been kept pretty close to the vest until recently, so fans have spent the last few years speculating about what, precisely, the show will entail.

Recently, however, details have emerged which clarify that "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" will take place during the Second Age of Middle-earth and explore how the titular pieces of finger jewelry were created and corrupted by those who wore them. But considering that period in history has been undocumented for the most part, it means the showrunners have been tasked with, in their words, "com[ing] up with the novel [J.R.R.] Tolkien never wrote."

Needless to say, this means that the creators have an almighty task on their hands, which — surprisingly — has been made all the more difficult due to not having the rights to all of Tolkien's work. As such, the show's creative team has had to work within some strict parameters and get creative.