Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power Teases Who Ciaran Hinds Plays In Season 2

In March of 2023, Amazon announced that it had made its final casting additions for "The Rings of Power" Season 2. The concluding trio of new series regulars included Ciarán Hinds, Rory Kinnear, and Tanya Moodie. Kinnear ("Skyfall," "The Imitation Game") was recently revealed to be portraying the enigmatic Tom Bombadil — including the powerful Lord of the Rings character is a big risk, big reward move. Moodie ("The Rise of Skywalker," "The Man Who Fell to Earth") still has an unknown role as of this writing, as did Hinds ("Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," "Frozen") until early June.

Now, an exclusive announcement from fan site Fellowship of Fans has shed light on at least part of Hinds' role in the second season. The reveal reads, "Ciarán Hinds plays a character from Rhun/ Rhun storyline in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Season 2 according to our sources."

That last bit is important, as a rumor in early 2024 claimed Amazon Studios was deliberately leaking false information about the show. However, Fellowship of Fans has gone out of its way to confirm its inter-season scoops and remains one of the more consistent sources for accurate off-the-record information. If this latest announcement is true, it would be significant. While the details of Hinds' character are still unknown (for reasons we'll see in a minute), if he plays a role in Rhûn, it would place one of the show's most well-known faces in one of the least well-known areas of J.R.R. Tolkien's world.