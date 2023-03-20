Rings Of Power Makes Final Casting Additions For Season 2

Season 1 of Amazon Studios' "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" was met with mixed reactions from diehard and fairweather fans alike. It was plagued by COVID-related production struggles, too. Heading into Season 2, the creative minds behind the project have made it clear that they intend to up the ante now that they've settled into their new filming headquarters in the U.K. and are free to scale their production without social distancing and similar limitations in place.

While the size of this scaling remains to be seen, one aspect is already apparent. The show's cast, which was already substantial, has ballooned as Season 2 gets underway. The production already announced two batches of fresh faces amounting to 15 new additions. This includes the recasting of the Orc leader Adar.

Now, the show has put the capstone on its Season 2 crew by announcing three actors who are joining the series' rank and file. Ciarán Hinds, Rory Kinnear, and Tanya Moodie will be heading to Middle-earth via recurring yet undisclosed roles in the second installment of Amazon Studio's series. Unlike many of the previous castings, this new trio comes with prolific and impressive resumes, and their collective veteran presence will doubtless be a boon to the project's still-blossoming production process.

It's also worth noting that, while Amazon's official release doesn't state this, the popular fan site TheOneRing.net claims this is the final batch of new cast announcements for Season 2 as far as recurring characters are concerned. No surprise there since we're now looking at an additional 17 new names and faces to keep track of alongside the sprawling Season 1 cast. Let's break down who these new actors are and what roles they could play in the show.